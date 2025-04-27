《TAIPEI TIMES》 Rally shows Taiwan is a democratic country: Lai

President William Lai, center, speaks to reporters in Keelung yesterday. Photo: Lo Kuo-chia, Taipei Times

2025/04/27 03:00

By Lo Kuo-chia / Staff Reporter

A rally held by opposition parties yesterday demonstrates that Taiwan is a democratic country, President William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday, adding that if opposition parties really want to fight dictatorship, they should fight it on Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） held a protest with the theme “against green communists and dictatorship,” and was joined by the Taiwan People’s Party.

Lai said the opposition parties are against what they called the “green communists,” but do not fight against the “Chinese communists,” adding that if they really want to fight dictatorship, they should go to the right place and face the right subject.

Everyone knows that China wants to annex Taiwan, so there are not only “green communists,” but “blue communists” and “white communists” as well, as the ruling party and opposition parties are targets of Beijing’s infiltration, he said.

Taiwanese, regardless of party affiliation, should work together to fight against communism and protect the nation, Lai said.

If people really want to fight against dictatorship, they should do it on Tiananmen Square, or at least not grovel to officials when they visit China, he said, alluding to meetings between KMT members and Chinese officials during visits to China.

They should fight for the nation’s sovereignty in the face of dictators, and be brave and convey Taiwanese’s wish to live a life with democracy, freedom and human rights, and ask the dictator to give up on using force to invade Taiwan and seek peace across the Strait, he added.

Taiwan’s democracy was hard-earned and should be cherished by the ruling and opposition parties, Lai said.

An essence of democracy is the rule of law, so all parties should come to the consensus that any party or person who breaks the law should be dealt with by the judicial system in accordance with the law, he said.

Parties should not attack the judicial system just because their party members are being investigated for alleged illegal behaviors, he said.

Their failure to reflect and attempts to frame judicial cases as political ones would greatly damage democracy, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法