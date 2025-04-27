《TAIPEI TIMES》 KMT chair says legislature would motion a Lai recall

Crowds wave national flags and protest placards at a rally hosted by the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/04/27 03:00

‘WORSE THAN COMMUNISTS’:President William Lai has cracked down on his political enemies and has attempted to exterminate all opposition forces, the chairman said

By Shih Hsiao-kuang, Liu Wan-lin and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The legislature would motion for a presidential recall after May 20, Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairman Eric Chu （朱立倫） said yesterday at a protest themed “against green communists and dictatorship” in Taipei.

Taiwan is supposed to be a peaceful homeland where people are united, but President William Lai （賴清德） has been polarizing and tearing apart society since his inauguration, Chu said.

Lai must show his commitment to his job, otherwise a referendum could be initiated to recall him, he said.

Democracy means the rule of the people, not the rule of the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP）, but Lai has failed to fulfill his duty and used the governing party’s power to serve his own ambitions and destroy opposition parties, Chu said.

Lai not only cracked down on his old-time political enemies, such as former Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） chairman Ko Wen-je （柯文哲）, but also attempted to exterminate all opposition forces, he said, adding that Lai is worse than a communist or fascist.

Democracy is an invaluable asset to Taiwan and must not be destroyed by a dictator, Chu said.

Although Lai said that people opposing dictatorship should protest against the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, protesters are here to oppose the “green communists” and fascism, Chu said, adding that Lai is “the head of green communists.”

TPP Chairman Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌） said at the protest they gathered to remind Lai and the DPP government that “Taiwan belongs to Taiwanese, not to Lai or the DPP.”

Lai ordered the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office to detain Ko last year and launched a search of the TPP’s headquarters, but prosecutors did not find evidence of illegal cash flows and could not provide proof of alleged wrongdoing, Huang said.

The TPP would not be deterred by “Lai’s dictatorship” and “would not back off even a step,” he added.

Many Taiwanese, including some senior DPP members, cannot tolerate the situation and have criticized the Lai administration, but they were intimidated by Lai’s supporters, Huang said.

“How could it be called democracy if anyone who criticized Lai or the DPP would be bullied by his ‘bluebird’ supporters?” he asked. “We have been through the authoritarian age and would not allow Lai or the DPP government to force democratic Taiwan back to authoritarianism and dictatorship.”

Responding to Lai’s remark that they should protest at Tiananmen Square, Huang said that Lai is still using smear tactics to paint protesters “red.”

The TPP’s stance is clear: “We fight against the ‘red communists’ and the ‘green communists,’” he said.

“Lai should come foreward and reply to the question of which political party is harboring the most Chinese spies,” Huang said, referring to the case of DPP member Ho Jen-chieh （何仁傑）, who was detained and held incommunicado on April 12 on suspicion of spying for China during his tenure as an assistant to National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu （吳釗燮）, who was minister of foreign affairs at the time.

Huang asked why Lai was covering for Wu and whether he should step down.

Red-smearing tactics do not work, Huang said, adding that portraying people who oppose Lai as comrades of the CCP is exactly what a dictator and authoritarian regime does.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Protesters pour onto the crossroads leading to Jingfumen during a protest on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairman Eric Chu, front center, speaks at a protest on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang, front left, speaks to crowd at a protest on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

A protester with Taiwanese flag stickers on her face shouts slogans during a protest against President William Lai in Taipei yesterday. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

A dog sits inside a stroller decorated with national flags during a Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） rally in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Oguz Solak, Taipei Times

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法