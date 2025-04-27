《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hualien County to give away free CPBL tickets

The CTBC Brothers’ Humburto Castellanos pitches against the Wei Chuan Dragons at the Taipei Dome yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/04/27 03:00

TOURISM BOOST: The tickets would be distributed for three games next month and two in June, and can be claimed by taking part in a social media campaign

/ Staff writer, with CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Hualien County Government is to give away 10,000 tickets for CPBL games next month and in June as part of its efforts to boost the local economy.

The free tickets would be distributed for a three-game series from May 9 to 11 and a two-game series on June 3 and 4 at the 5,000-seat Hualien Baseball Stadium, with 2,000 free tickets available for each game, the county government said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the CPBL Web site, next month’s series would see the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions host the Fubon Guardians, while the Wei Chuan Dragons would host the Guardians in June.

Of the 2,000 tickets per game, 600 would be reserved for disadvantaged groups. The remaining 1,400 tickets would be distributed through two channels: 500 for advance registration and at least 900 for pickup at the stadium on game day, Hualien Education Department Director Weng Shu-min （翁書敏） said on Friday.

To receive a free ticket, participants must post a photo taken at one of the locations or events featured in this year’s tourism calendar published by the Hualien County Government, along with the hashtag #花蓮縣政府挺職棒 and the name of the location or activity.

Those registering in advance can obtain an event code via a Web site to be announced on the county government’s official Facebook page.

If fewer than 500 tickets are claimed through advance registration, the remainder would be added to the tickets available on-site.

Tickets can be picked up starting two hours before each game at the outdoor area near the first-base side of the stadium. Participants must present their event code along with the required photo and hashtag posted under the county government’s Facebook post.

In addition, ticket stubs can be used to access various local attractions and activities.

For more details, please refer to the official announcement from the Hualien County government.

In last night’s games, the TSG Hawks beat the Lions 6-2 in Tainan, while the CTBC Brothers defeated the Dragons 4-1 at the Taipei Dome. In Sinjhuang, the Rakuten Monkeys were leading the Guardians 5-2 at press time last night.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法