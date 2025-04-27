為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hualien County to give away free CPBL tickets

    The CTBC Brothers’ Humburto Castellanos pitches against the Wei Chuan Dragons at the Taipei Dome yesterday. Photo: CNA

    The CTBC Brothers’ Humburto Castellanos pitches against the Wei Chuan Dragons at the Taipei Dome yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/04/27 03:00

    TOURISM BOOST: The tickets would be distributed for three games next month and two in June, and can be claimed by taking part in a social media campaign

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Hualien County Government is to give away 10,000 tickets for CPBL games next month and in June as part of its efforts to boost the local economy.

    The free tickets would be distributed for a three-game series from May 9 to 11 and a two-game series on June 3 and 4 at the 5,000-seat Hualien Baseball Stadium, with 2,000 free tickets available for each game, the county government said in a statement on Thursday.

    According to the CPBL Web site, next month’s series would see the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions host the Fubon Guardians, while the Wei Chuan Dragons would host the Guardians in June.

    Of the 2,000 tickets per game, 600 would be reserved for disadvantaged groups. The remaining 1,400 tickets would be distributed through two channels: 500 for advance registration and at least 900 for pickup at the stadium on game day, Hualien Education Department Director Weng Shu-min （翁書敏） said on Friday.

    To receive a free ticket, participants must post a photo taken at one of the locations or events featured in this year’s tourism calendar published by the Hualien County Government, along with the hashtag #花蓮縣政府挺職棒 and the name of the location or activity.

    Those registering in advance can obtain an event code via a Web site to be announced on the county government’s official Facebook page.

    If fewer than 500 tickets are claimed through advance registration, the remainder would be added to the tickets available on-site.

    Tickets can be picked up starting two hours before each game at the outdoor area near the first-base side of the stadium. Participants must present their event code along with the required photo and hashtag posted under the county government’s Facebook post.

    In addition, ticket stubs can be used to access various local attractions and activities.

    For more details, please refer to the official announcement from the Hualien County government.

    In last night’s games, the TSG Hawks beat the Lions 6-2 in Tainan, while the CTBC Brothers defeated the Dragons 4-1 at the Taipei Dome. In Sinjhuang, the Rakuten Monkeys were leading the Guardians 5-2 at press time last night.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播