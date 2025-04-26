為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai envoy arrives for pope’s funeral

    Former vice president Chen Chien-jen, front pew, third left, kneels to pay his respects to Pope Francis at the St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Embassy of the Republic of China （Taiwan） to the Holy See via CNA

    Former vice president Chen Chien-jen, front pew, third left, kneels to pay his respects to Pope Francis at the St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Embassy of the Republic of China （Taiwan） to the Holy See via CNA

    2025/04/26 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Former vice president Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁） yesterday arrived in Rome to attend Pope Francis’ funeral as a presidential envoy.

    Chen visited St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to pay respect to the late pope, who died at his residence on Monday at the age of 88.

    Chen visited the church shortly after arriving in Italy to honor the pope as he lay in state.

    The former vice president is to join other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in attending Francis’ funeral, scheduled for today.

    According to the Vatican, heads of government or their representatives from more than 130 countries are expected to attend the event.

    Yesterday marked the final day for mourners from around the world to pay tribute to the pope.

    Following the funeral, his body will be laid to rest at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.

    “Pope Francis made tremendous contributions to human society and countries around the world,” Chen, who President William Lai （賴清德） appointed to be his envoy at the event, said at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport before his departure on Thursday night.

    “He was a role model for all nations in promoting peace, universal values and humanitarian efforts. He is deeply missed by many,” said Chen, who was accompanied by his wife, Lo Feng-ping （羅鳳蘋）.

    Chen, who was vice president to former president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） from 2016 to 2020, said that Lai instructed him to pay respects before Pope Francis’ remains, pray for his peaceful rest in the Lord, and express the hope that the pope’s spirit would bless enduring Taiwan-Vatican ties, global peace and the sustainability of the planet.

    He also represented all the people of Taiwan and all Catholic believers in paying tribute to the pope, Chen added.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the appointment of Chen was the result of discussions between Taipei and the Holy See, but neither the ministry nor the Presidential Office elaborated on why Lai was not attending the funeral in person.

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Wu （吳志中） on Wednesday said that Chen was “the best choice under the current circumstances,” citing the Catholic’s personal ties with the late pope as the main reason.

    Chen had met with Pope Francis on six occasions and was selected as an academician of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in 2021, the ministry said.

