為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》‘Depoliticize’ spying issue, analyst says

    President William Lai inspects troops taking part in a rapid response exercise at the Songshan military airbase in Taipei on March 21. Photo: Cheng I-hwa, AFP

    President William Lai inspects troops taking part in a rapid response exercise at the Songshan military airbase in Taipei on March 21. Photo: Cheng I-hwa, AFP

    2025/04/26 03:00

    ‘BLUE SPY, GREEN SPY’: Taiwan should handle such situations by establishing standards that provide clear expectations of what is acceptable, Peter Mattis said

    Staff writer, with CNA

    As cases of Chinese espionage emerge, Taiwan must respond by “depoliticizing” the issue and recognize the fact that anyone could potentially become a spy for China, an analyst told a seminar in Washington on Thursday.

    There is a need to “recognize that anyone can be a victim. Anyone can make that choice. It doesn’t matter where they come from,” Peter Mattis, a former CIA counterintelligence analyst, said at the event organized by the Global Taiwan Institute.

    People who worked for the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and national security organizations, as well as people on the Democratic Progressive Party side “have chosen to spy for some reason or another,” Mattis said, citing a case of alleged espionage involving a former assistant who worked for National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu （吳釗燮） during Wu’s time as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2018 to last year.

    “This is why, to me, it is a tragedy that you have an aide to Wu, or that you have someone who worked in the Legislative Yuan for so long, who was spying for the CCP [Chinese Communist Party],” Mattis said.

    Whether it is “a blue spy, green spy, white spy, it doesn’t matter what kind of spy, as long as it hurts Taiwan, it’s a good spy,” he said, an apparent reference to the “cat theory” of former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping （鄧小平）, a pragmatic economic philosophy that can be summarized as: “it does not matter whether a cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice.”

    Taiwan should handle the spying situation with great caution, and establish objective standards of behavior and security procedures that “allow people to have a clear set of expectations, what’s acceptable, what’s not, and also the rules to remove people from sensitive positions,” Mattis said.

    Besides the issue of espionage, he raised concerns about Chinese military exercises at a range in Inner Mongolia that simulated the surroundings of the Presidential Office in Taipei.

    The CCP has been placing a persistent focus on Taiwan’s military police command and, therefore, presidential security, he said.

    “This, to me, is quite concerning, because there is an importance of a national leader, and this is a very clear and deliberate effort to make sure that they have real-time awareness of the president’s security detail,” he said.

    Other key speakers at the two-hour seminar, titled “Enhancing US-Taiwan Cooperation in Countering the CCP’s Ideological Work and Political Warfare,” included Mike Studeman, former commander of the US Office of Naval Intelligence and a retired rear admiral, and Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst at RAND Corp.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播