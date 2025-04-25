《TAIPEI TIMES》US considering giving drones to navy: source

A Jump 20 uncrewed aerial vehicle is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from AeroVironment Inc’s Web site

2025/04/25 03:00

By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The US is considering providing the navy with Jump 20 uncrewed aerial vehicles to strengthen its mid to long-range reconnaissance capabilities and support its development of a new-generation reconnaissance drone, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday.

The US previously provided drones of the same type to the Coast Guard Administration in 2022, the source said, adding that the drones offered to the navy, although of the same kind, would have more advanced specifications.

The drone was provided as part of the US foreign military financing program, the source said.

The Jump 20 is among the first wave of drones developed under the US Future Tactical Uncrewed Aircraft System Program and has only been provided to Ukraine and Taiwan outside the US armed forces, the source said.

The US has allegedly provided Taiwan “free military assistance” per the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, including 80,000 sets of personal equipment and 1,000 M240B machine guns, the source said.

The Ministry of National Defense has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

The source declined to comment on what other kinds of equipment would be provided aside from the Jump 20 drone.

The Jump 20 is a fixed-wing drone with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. It was developed by Arlington, Virginia-based AeroVironment Inc.

Chang Yen-ting （張延廷）, a former deputy commander of the air force, in 2023 said that the drone can provide multisensor intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The drone can stay airborne for more than 14 hours per mission and has a top speed of 93kph, he said, adding that its low visual and acoustic signature make it ideal for multimission operations.

Chieh Chung （揭仲）, an associate research fellow at the National Policy Foundation in Taipei, in 2023 said that the drone would indirectly improve Taiwan’s capability to survey its surrounding waters, which would help the nation counter “gray zone” threats by China.

