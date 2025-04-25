為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Cabinet OKs NT$410bn special budget

    2025/04/25 03:00

    SOME SHIELDING: The budget, to be funded with a fiscal surplus, would help stabilize prices and protect industries from potential global economic shocks, the premier said

    Staff writer with CNA

    The Cabinet yesterday approved a NT$410 billion （US$12.6 billion） special budget to enhance national security and boost economic resilience against the effects of US tariffs.

    Based on the Cabinet’s proposal, it would earmark an additional NT$5 billion on top of the NT$88 billion package it approved earlier this month to help local businesses tackle the effects of US tariffs on industrial and agricultural sectors, and to stimulate the economy.

    About NT$100 billion of the special budget would be earmarked for Taiwan Power Co （Taipower, 台電）, Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） told a news conference yesterday.

    It represents the latest efforts by the government to lend a hand to the state-owned utility company, after legislators failed to endorse a NT$100 billion capital injection plan for Taipower.

    Taipower is under mounting pressure to raise electricity rates to address massive losses of NT$420 billion accumulated through the end of last year.

    The new funding would help stabilize the nation’s consumer prices, and shield Taiwanese industries and the broader economy from the potential effects of global economic shocks, Cho said.

    In addition, about NT$150 billion of the special budget would be earmarked to bolster Taiwan’s national security, such as strengthening coast guard operations, developing uncrewed aerial vehicle infrastructure, and upgrading information and communications systems and facilities, Cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee （李慧芝） said.

    About NT$167 billion would go toward financing social safety net programs, the Cabinet added.

    It said it plans to use the government’s fiscal surplus to fund the special budget, although the proposed bill would allow for borrowing if necessary.

    As the government has accumulated NT$358.9 billion in fiscal surplus over eight years as of last year, it does not plan to raise new debt, Cho said.

    The budget is subject to the legislature’s approval.

    The special budget would allow the Cabinet to allocate NT$410 billion in addition to its annual general budgets over the 33 months to the end of 2027 from March 12, the Cabinet said.

    Even after the legislature approves the bill, the Cabinet would have to propose special budget plans and obtain the legislature’s permission to use the NT$410 billion.

    The special budget would help push GDP growth to 2.9 percent or higher this year, based on an IMF estimate, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Kung Ming-hsin （龔明鑫） said.

    Taiwan’s economy is facing major risks amid global financial uncertainty and GDP could grow less than 2 percent year-on-year this year.

    Multiple think tanks have slashed their growth forecast by 0.4 percentage points to 1.5 percentage points due to the US’ 32 percent “reciprocal” tariffs announced on imports from Taiwan, despite a 90-day pause.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Premier Cho Jung-tai, center, and other Cabinet officials attend a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Premier Cho Jung-tai, center, and other Cabinet officials attend a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播