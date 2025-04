President William Lai, third right, attends a meeting with representatives from several environmental groups at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

2025/04/23 03:00

ENERGY POLICY:At a landmark meeting with environmental groups, President William Lai vowed continued investment in green infrastructure and climate adaption

By Chen Yun, Chien Chia-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The government is implementing an action plan to help Taiwan adapt to climate change, a project that is expected to cost more than NT$400 billion (US$12.31 billion) from 2023 to next year, President William Lai (賴清德) said yesterday, adding that the government would continue its push to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Lai made the remarks during his opening speech at a meeting with representatives from several environmental groups at the Presidential Office yesterday.

Climate change poses one of the most severe challenges of the 21st century, affecting not only global industries and livelihoods, but also national security and international stability, Lai said.

It was for this reason that he established the National Climate Change Committee upon his inauguration, Lai added.

The committee has proposed a flexible, give-or-take 2 percent clause on its goals to reduce annual carbon emissions by 32 percent in 2032 and 38 percent by 2035 respectively, he said, adding that the flexibility is designed to help Taiwan stay on track to meet its long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

While net zero remains the ultimate objective, the government would need to ensure stable power by enacting a “second energy transition” project, he said.

The project calls for greater energy conservation, increased use of renewables and further development of excess energy storage, he added.

The administration is also implementing an action plan aimed at helping Taiwan adjust to evolving climate patterns, a project that is expected to cost more than NT$400 billion from 2023 to next year, he said.

Lai’s opening remarks were followed by a closed-door meeting that lasted about three hours.

Wild at Heart Legal Defense Association secretary-general Wang Hsing-chih (王醒之) told reporters after the meeting that Lai called for environmental groups to support increased energy imports from the US, as increasing purchases of US natural gas and oil would be critical, as Taiwan seeks to avoid US tariffs.

Taiwan was set to face a 32 percent import tariff under new US trade measures. In response, Lai pledged to pursue a zero-tariff agreement with the US, vowing to increase purchases from and investments in the country, as he seeks to head off US President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging import tariffs, most of which are on hold.

“Increasing purchases from the US, including natural gas, oil and other essential national energy sources, is not only the next focus of the tariff negotiations between Taiwan and the US, but also an important part of Taiwan’s efforts to strengthen its energy autonomy and resilience,” the Presidential Office cited Lai as saying.

Wang expressed concern that the government’s plans to purchase more liquefied natural gas (LNG) could lead to a proliferation of LNG terminals in Taiwan and increased carbon emissions.

Wang also criticized the Ministry of National Defense for failing to provide a thorough assessment on whether a proposed fourth LNG terminal could pose a national security risk and urged the Presidential Office to offer a clear explanation.

On the topic of nuclear energy, Lai reaffirmed to environmental groups that the government’s stance on nuclear power remained unchanged, with safety and securing societal consensus required before any policy change.

Lai said that any change to the government’s nuclear policy — which, since former president Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration — has aimed to gradually phase out nuclear power, must meet “three prerequisites.”

Those are nuclear safety, achieving proper nuclear waste management and reaching a social consensus on the issue, he said.

The government “maintains an open attitude toward new and advanced nuclear technologies,” as it works to provide a stable energy supply and meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, he said.

Taiwan Environmental Protection Union chairman Shieh Jyh-Cherng (謝志誠) commended Lai’s comments, calling them timely as opposition parties seek to alter the nuclear policy through law revisions.

Additional reporting by Reuters

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

