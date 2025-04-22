《TAIPEI TIMES》 DPP, Ukrainian legislators establish friendship group

Taiwanese and Ukrainian lawmakers pose for a photograph at the inauguration of the Taiwan-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Association in the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/04/22 03:00

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

Lawmakers from the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） yesterday established a friendship group with their counterparts in Ukraine to promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

A ceremony in Taipei for the Taiwan-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Association, initiated by DPP Legislator Chen Kuan-ting （陳冠廷）, was attended by lawmakers and officials, including Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Wu （吳志中） and European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Director Lutz Gullner.

The increasingly dire situation in Ukraine is a global concern, and Taiwan cannot turn its back when the latter is in need of help, as the two countries share many common values and interests, Chen said.

Taiwan would continue to work with like-minded, friendly nations in Europe to support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, Wu said, adding that he hopes Taiwan and Ukraine would further deepen their cooperation through parliamentary exchanges, city-to-city diplomacy and other channels.

The nation is willing to continue contributing to global peace in various ways and remains committed to defending democracy and freedom, he said.

Taiwan strongly opposes the use of force by authoritarian powers to alter the international order and condemns the use of military aggression against other nations, he added.

Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi, alongside other lawmakers, sent a video message congratulating the friendship association on its establishment.

This friendship group further deepens the relationship between Taiwan and Ukraine, symbolizing that Taiwan is a true ally of Ukraine, they said, expressing gratitude for the nation’s support across party lines and emphasizing the need for democratic nations to stand united.

