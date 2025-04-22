《TAIPEI TIMES》 KMT members to be questioned for illegal assembly

Minister of the Interior Lin Shyh-fang speaks to reporters before a meeting at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Bin-chao, Taipei Times

2025/04/22 03:00

By Lin Che-yuan and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairman Eric Chu （朱立倫）, KMT spokeswoman Yang Chih-yu and KMT Legislator Hsieh Lung-chieh （謝龍介） would be summoned by police for questioning for leading an illegal assembly on Thursday last week, Minister of the Interior Liu Shyh-fang （劉世芳） said yesterday.

The three party members had led an assembly outside the Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office, an area where public assembly is not allowed, protesting the questioning of KMT staff in a recall petition forgery case.

Chu, Yang and Hsieh are suspected of contravening the Assembly and Parade Act （集會遊行法）, the Taipei Police Department said.

Hsieh is also suspected of leading others to topple police-installed barricades, which constitutes an obstruction of official duties, police said.

Liu said the matter would be handled in accordance with the act.

Asked by the media whether the KMT Taipei City councilors who came forward and “confessed” to helping topple police barricades that day would also be summoned, Liu said that the main ringleaders, identified as Chu, Hsieh and Yang through police evidence, would be summoned first for questioning.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

