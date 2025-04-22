《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese high schoolers win four robotics awards

A Taiwanese high-school student, right, explains his robotic design to a judge during the FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas, which concluded on Saturday. Photo: CNA

2025/04/22 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese high-school students showcased their talent and competitiveness in robotics by winning four awards at the FIRST Championship, which concluded on Saturday in the US.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Three of the award-winning teams consisted of senior-high school students competing in the FIRST Robotics Competition category for ages 14 to 18 （grades 9 to 12）, the most advanced of the international competition’s five divisions, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston, Texas, said in a statement on Sunday.

A team from Shulin High School in New Taipei was named Rookie All-Star, and a joint team from National Beimen Senior High School in Tainan received the Judges’ Award.

A separate joint team from Sacred Hearts High School in Yunlin County placed second in the Industrial Design Award category, the office said.

Meanwhile, a joint team from Taichung Municipal Shinan Junior High School won the Robot Performance Award in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge for ages 9 to 16, with its instructor, Chiu Chun-yuan （邱浚源）, receiving the Coach/Mentor Award, the office added.

Competing against more than 1,000 teams from around the world, the 12 Taiwanese teams at this year’s edition marked the country’s highest number of entries since the competition was founded in 1989.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法