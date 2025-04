Faithful react, as Pope Francis travels on the pope mobile on Easter Sunday at the Vatican. Photo: Reuters

2025/04/22 03:00

/ AFP and CNA, VATICAN CITY and TAIPEI

Pope Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics, but riled traditionalists, died yesterday aged 88, just a day after greeting delighted worshipers after Easter Mass.

The death of the Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, came less than a month after having been released from hospital following a 38-day battle with double pneumonia.

Some visitors to St Peters Square — where a frail-looking Francis was cheered by Easter Sunday worshipers during an unscheduled appearance just a day earlier — were left in tears at the news.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel. “This morning at 7:35am the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.”

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church,” said the statement, released shortly before 10am.

World leaders paid tribute to his moral and spiritual leadership, and countries began preparations to mark his death.

In Taipei, President William Lai (賴清德) expressed his condolences on X: “My sincerest condolences on behalf of the people of Taiwan to the Catholic community and everyone mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. We will continue to draw inspiration from his lifelong commitment to peace, global solidarity, and caring for those in need.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Lai had instructed the Embassy of the Republic of China to the Holy See to extend sincere condolences on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan to the Vatican.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) also contacted the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Taipei to express condolences.

Because Taiwan and the Holy See have close diplomatic ties, the president is to pick a high-level official to serve as his special envoy to attend Pope Francis’ funeral, the ministry said.

Senior government officials are also attend a memorial mass in Taipei for the late pope to be organized by the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Taipei, the ministry said.

Francis’ death sets in motion centuries-old traditions that will culminate in the gathering of a conclave of cardinals to choose a successor.

In the next four to six days the Vatican’s cardinals are to decide on the pope’s funeral date, at which point his coffin is to be transferred to St Peter’s Basilica.

In the meantime, the day-to-day running of the tiny Vatican City state will be handled by the Camerlengo, a senior cardinal, currently Dublin-born Cardinal Farrell.

Francis’ body was at 8pm to be laid in its coffin in the chapel at the Saint Martha residence where he lived, the Vatican said, while the Rosary prayer was to be held “in the middle of the day.”

World leaders praised Francis for having strongly defended social justice and the rights of migrants.

Britain’s King Charles III, who met Francis during a state visit earlier this month, said the pope had “served with such devotion.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said “a great man has left us” in a statement, while Argentine President Javier Milei pointed to his compatriot’s “goodness and wisdom” despite their “differences.”European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Francis had “inspired millions ... with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate”.

US Vice President J.D. Vance, a Catholic convert who briefly met Francis on Sunday while on a trip to Rome with his family, said his “heart goes out” to Christians. The White House wrote “Rest in Peace” on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was grieving and Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the pope’s promotion of dialogue between the Orthodox and Catholic churches.

Francis’s pontificate was also marked by pushing through governance reforms and tackling the scourge of clerical sex abuse of children.

However, critics accused him of creating doctrinal confusion and failing to defend traditional Catholic beliefs on key issues such as abortion and divorce.

Francis’ desire to chart a different path was evident right to the end, with his decision to be buried not in St Peter’s Basilica, but in Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore basilica.

He will become the first pope in more than 100 years to be laid to rest outside the Vatican.

Francis also rejected the tradition of popes having three coffins, instead choosing to be buried in just one.

