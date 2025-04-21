《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tang clinches silver in Doha

Taiwanese gymnast Tang Chia-hung performs a gymnastic move in front of fans before a P.League+ match between the Taipei Fubon Braves and the Kaohsiung Steelers at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium on March 23. Photo: Cheng Ching-yuan, CNA

2025/04/21 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese artistic gymnast Tang Chia-hung won silver in the men’s horizontal bar at this year’s Doha World Cup yesterday, his first medal of the season.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Tang earned a total of 14.400 points in the final, with a 6.5 difficulty score and a 7.900 execution score — placing him just behind Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi, who won gold with 14.500 points.

Speaking with the Central News Agency after the event, Tang, who won a high bar bronze at the Paris Olympics last year, said a slight flaw in his dismount likely cost him the chance of gold.

However, he said participating in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cups in Osijek and Doha provided a valuable opportunity to study the International Gymnastics Federation’s new scoring system for the 2025 to 2028 Olympic cycle and assess areas for improvement.

“I learned a lot from this trip,” Tang said.

Tang placed sixth in the horizontal bar final at the World Cup in Osijek on Sunday last week after a fall during his cat leap routine.

Undeterred, he traveled to Doha for the next leg of the World Cup series in pursuit of stronger results. There, he qualified for the finals in the horizontal bar and still rings events.

Tang finished fourth in the still rings on Saturday.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法