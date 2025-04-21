為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tang clinches silver in Doha

    Taiwanese gymnast Tang Chia-hung performs a gymnastic move in front of fans before a P.League+ match between the Taipei Fubon Braves and the Kaohsiung Steelers at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium on March 23. Photo: Cheng Ching-yuan, CNA

    Taiwanese gymnast Tang Chia-hung performs a gymnastic move in front of fans before a P.League+ match between the Taipei Fubon Braves and the Kaohsiung Steelers at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium on March 23. Photo: Cheng Ching-yuan, CNA

    2025/04/21 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese artistic gymnast Tang Chia-hung won silver in the men’s horizontal bar at this year’s Doha World Cup yesterday, his first medal of the season.

    Tang earned a total of 14.400 points in the final, with a 6.5 difficulty score and a 7.900 execution score — placing him just behind Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi, who won gold with 14.500 points.

    Speaking with the Central News Agency after the event, Tang, who won a high bar bronze at the Paris Olympics last year, said a slight flaw in his dismount likely cost him the chance of gold.

    However, he said participating in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cups in Osijek and Doha provided a valuable opportunity to study the International Gymnastics Federation’s new scoring system for the 2025 to 2028 Olympic cycle and assess areas for improvement.

    “I learned a lot from this trip,” Tang said.

    Tang placed sixth in the horizontal bar final at the World Cup in Osijek on Sunday last week after a fall during his cat leap routine.

    Undeterred, he traveled to Doha for the next leg of the World Cup series in pursuit of stronger results. There, he qualified for the finals in the horizontal bar and still rings events.

    Tang finished fourth in the still rings on Saturday.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播