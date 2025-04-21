《TAIPEI TIMES》 Concerts boost Kaohsiung’s tourism revenues

Bruno Mars performs at Kaohsiung National Stadium on Sept. 7 last year. Photo courtesy of Live Nation Taiwan via CNA

2025/04/21 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Kaohsiung’s “concert economy” injected billions of New Taiwan dollars in tourism revenue into the local economy last year, amid a concert boom driven by appearances by many international acts.

At least 157 concerts were held in Kaohsiung last year, drawing 1.71 million attendees and generating more than NT$5.7 billion （US$174.8 million） in tourism-related revenue from transportation, food, accommodation and other services, Kaohsiung government data showed.

International stars such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, English pop group Take That, and other bands and singing idols performed in Kaohsiung last year, while Japan’s LiSA held a fan meet-up in the southern port city.

The Megaport Festival, one of the most iconic outdoor music festivals in Taiwan, was also held in the city last year, attracting 300,000 people, the city government said.

South Korean boy band Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, US pop rock band Maroon 5, South Korean singer Rain, South Korean band CNBLUE and Australian singer Kylie Minogue are to perform in Kaohsiung this year.

Others set to appear are Japan’s Koda Kumi and Hirosue Ryoko, Taiwanese rock band Accusefive （告五人）, Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung （張學友） and Taiwanese pop diva Jody Chiang （江蕙）, the city government said.

Given the boost high-profile concerts give to Kaohsiung’s tourism economy and international visibility, the city has provided incentives and support for the concert economy, its Web site says.

These include exemptions or reductions of entertainment taxes for concert ticket revenues and venue rental fees, and administrative support, such as arranging public transportation to help resolve traffic issues around performance venues, the city’s Web site said.

The city has also devised a visitor retention plan that includes developing a nighttime economy, featuring local night markets, night clubs and bars, and improving public transportation.

