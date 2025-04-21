《TAIPEI TIMES》 HK, Macau residency rules tightened

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Chui-cheng, left, and Deputy Minister Shen You-chung attend the Taipei Technology Run yesterday. Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times

2025/04/21 03:00

SECURITY: As China is ‘reshaping’ Hong Kong’s population, Taiwan must raise the eligibility threshold for applications from Hong Kongers, Chiu Chui-cheng said

By Chen Yu-fu and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

When Hong Kong and Macau citizens apply for residency in Taiwan, it would be under a new category that includes a “national security observation period,” Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） Minister Chiu Chui-cheng （邱垂正） said yesterday.

President William Lai （賴清德） on March 13 announced 17 strategies to counter China’s aggression toward Taiwan, including incorporating national security considerations into the review process for residency applications from Hong Kong and Macau citizens.

The situation in Hong Kong is constantly changing, Chiu said to media yesterday on the sidelines of the Taipei Technology Run hosted by the Taipei Neihu Technology Park Development Association.

With China purposefully “reshaping” the population of Hong Kong, Taiwan must raise security thresholds for residency applications from Hong Kongers, he said.

Many Hong Kong residents come to Taiwan not necessarily to settle down, but in search of work and to enter and exit Taiwan freely, Chiu said.

A “long-term residency” system would be established for Hong Kongers, like that of permanent residency for foreigners and including a personal work permit, he said.

However, this system would be different, as it includes a “national security observation period,” he said.

“We’ve added a national security observation period to ensure comprehensive safety,” he said.

“This offers another option for Hong Kong residents and ensures greater security for our citizens,” he said.

The number of Hong Kong and Macao citizens who obtained residency in Taiwan increased by 22 percent from 2023 to last year, rising from 1,659 people to 2,024, council data showed.

Regarding Chinese infiltration of the armed forces, Chiu said that China’s “united front” tactics infiltrate every corner and crevasse.

“We are doing defense work and strengthening security checks and national security laws to prevent the Chinese Communist Party from infiltrating Taiwan,” he said.

“We will do our utmost, please rest assured,” he added.

Chiu warned the public of the risks of traveling to China.

The government is concerned for the safety of Taiwanese traveling in China, especially as the number of cases of people going missing, being detained or having their personal freedoms restricted has been increasing, the MAC said.

The council said members of the public can use a system on the MAC’s official Web site to assess personal risks regarding traveling to China, Hong Kong or Macau.

The council also encouraged people traveling to China to register their travel information on the MAC Web site so that the government can help in the case of an emergency.

