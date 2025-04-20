《TAIPEI TIMES》 Survey finds LGBT, gender equity shortfall

Attendants hold placards at the opening of an exhibition titled “Crossing Realms A Gender and Light Journey in the Metaverse” at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

FAILING THEIR STUDENTS:None of the 17 universities surveyed had adequate LGBT and gender equity mechanisms in place, leaving many LGBT students unsupported

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A student advocacy group on Friday released the results of a gender equity survey conducted at 17 universities across Taiwan, revealing that all institutions fell short in areas such as support for LGBT students and the functioning of legally required gender equity committees.

Under the Gender Equity Education Act （性別平等教育法）, every school in Taiwan must have a gender equity committee to “investigate and handle cases” related to gender equity at schools and “plan and establish a safe and gender-fair campus,” among other responsibilities.

Among those 17 universities, “two did not make their gender equity committee member lists available, and only two disclosed members’ stances on gender equity or relevant professional experience,” said Sydney Shao （邵思宇） of the Student Alliance for Gender Equality.

Shao, who also serves as a student member of National Taiwan University’s （NTU） gender equity committee, said that none of the 17 universities allow students to participate in the committee’s selection process, and 10 of them do not even disclose the criteria used to select committee members.

“How can students who have been hurt feel reassured under such an opaque system?” Shao asked.

Even if a student decides to file a complaint, they are faced with a “harsh reality” of severely understaffed gender equity committees, Shao added.

Six of the surveyed universities have no full-time personnel handling gender equity affairs, with responsibilities managed part-time by other staff, Shao said, adding that at universities with dedicated staff — such as NTU — one full-time officer is responsible for the needs of nearly 8,000 students.

For people with diverse gender identities, Lillian Hsiao （蕭錦蓮）, a student at Kaohsiung Medical University’s Graduate Institute of Gender Studies, said that Article 20 of the act stipulates that “teachers shall maintain an awareness of gender equity, eliminate gender stereotypes, and avoid gender prejudice and discrimination.”

However, many institutions have yet to fully implement such support, Hsiao said, citing data showing that only four of the 17 universities established anonymous reporting mechanisms that are consistently available to address discrimination.

Hsiao said that a nonbinary student once shared with the group that a teacher had publicly questioned them in class, asking: “Are you a boy or a girl?”

“Most of the classmates laughed at the question, while the student remained silent, as they did not know who they could report it to and were afraid that speaking up might affect their grades,” Hsiao said.

“This kind of discrimination based on gender identity makes it impossible for students to feel reassured while in class,” Hsiao added.

Outside the classroom, dormitory arrangements in most schools are also far from inclusive, especially for transgender students, according to Josephine Tai （戴靜茹）, a student at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University.

Only six universities provide gender-friendly dormitories, and 14 have not made their transfer mechanisms for gender-diverse students publicly available, Tai said.

When seeking to change dormitories, transgender students often cannot find a designated contact point or clear procedures to follow, leaving them in a state of

uncertainty and anxiety throughout the process, Tai added.

Wu Lin-hui （吳林輝）, head of the Ministry of Education’s Department of Student Affairs and Special Education, on Friday said that the ministry had previously conducted a survey and also found that some institutions lacked stable staffing to handle gender equity affairs.

While such a type of staffing falls under university autonomy, Wu said the ministry had sent notices to universities as a follow-up to its own survey, urging them to prioritize the allocation of full-time personnel.

On the lack of gender-friendly dormitories, Wu said that, unlike barrier-free facilities, such dormitories are not explicitly mandated under current building regulations.

The ministry is promoting gender-friendly dormitories through policy guidance and resource support to help universities “move forward at a quicker pace” toward achieving gender equity, he added.

