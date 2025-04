President William Lai, front left, shakes hands with New Zealand Member of Parliament Stuart Smith at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office via CNA

2025/04/18 03:00

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

A visiting delegation from New Zealand expressed hope for deeper collaboration in geothermal energy and launches for satellite communications equipment during a reception with President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday in Taipei.

The president received a visiting delegation from New Zealand’s All-Party Parliamentary Group on Taiwan in the Presidential Office, the office said in a statement.

The delegation is jointly led by New Zealand Member of Parliament (MP) Stuart Smith — the senior whip of the National Party — and Labour Party MP Tangi Utikere, it said.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Taiwan, formed in 2023, marked an important milestone in Taiwan-New Zealand relations, Lai said, expressing thanks to Smith and Utikere for their commitment to developing bilateral exchanges.

In addition, the Agreement Between New Zealand and the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu on Economic Cooperation came into full effect this year, Lai said, adding that Taiwan looks forward to exploring more diverse markets with New Zealand.

Both nations rely on imports and exports, necessitating freedom of navigation between the two, Smith said.

New Zealand sent navy vessels through the Taiwan Strait last year to express the importance of Taiwan’s security, he said.

New Zealand could collaborate further with Taiwan in the field of geothermal energy, and as New Zealand is the third-largest provider of rocket launchers for satellites, it could aid Taiwan in communications, Smith added.

Lai expressed hope that the two nations would promote exchanges and deepen cooperation in sectors from smart agriculture and food production to biotech and pharmaceuticals.

He also hoped to expand collaboration in digital economy and clean energy projects, and promote exchanges between the two countries’ indigenous populations.

Democratic countries must unite to ensure peace in the Indo-Pacific region and promote stable economic growth, Lai added.

Lai also thanked New Zealand on behalf of Taiwanese for its repeated assurances over the past year of the importance of Taiwan’s peace and stability.

Following local traditions, the delegation performed a song after the meeting as a gesture of goodwill, singing the traditional Maori-language song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi, the statement said.

