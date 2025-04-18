為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Textbooks should clarify UN text: body

    A student writes in a textbook at Keelung Senior High School in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Keelung Senior High School

    2025/04/18 03:00

    RESOLUTION 2758: The National Academy for Educational Research said textbooks should have the English and Mandarin text, and state it does not mention Taiwan

    By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

    School history textbooks should specify that UN Resolution 2758 does not mention Taiwan, and teach students that China is misinterpreting its text to exclude the nation from international affairs, the National Academy for Educational Research said yesterday.

    The academy issued the statement — one of two at its trilateral curriculum meeting — regarding research, and textbook reviewers and publishers for the “Modern Taiwan and the Rise of Modern Nations” section of high-school history textbooks.

    The other resolution was that junior-high history textbooks should not only include sections on the Cairo Declaration, but also cover the Sino-Japanese Peace Treaty — a treaty between the Republic of China （ROC） and Japan — and the San Francisco Peace Treaty.

    Regarding UN Resolution 2758, the academy said that textbooks should include the original text in English and Mandarin, as well as make a clear statement that it does not mention the ROC or Taiwan.

    National Academy for Educational Research president Lin Chung-yi （林從一） said that education textbooks should not be static, but should be revised based on education needs and other factors.

    Any doubts and questions would be thoroughly discussed by a panel of experts at the academy, which is responsible for modifying the nation’s curricula, Lin said.

    If necessary, it would consult experts or hold trilateral meetings to ensure that other opinions are incorporated, he said.

    Academy presidents must sign all textbook changes and the institute is obligated to ensure that changes do not affect the quality of the materials, he said.

    Separately, K-12 Education Administration Deputy Director-General Tai Shu-fen （戴淑芬） said that the Ministry of Education is collaborating with schools to provide supplemental teaching materials, such as podcasts and videos, that would help students learn about China.

    The material would be distributed to teachers during a summer workshop, which social science teachers nationwide are asked to attend, Tai said.

    President William Lai （賴清德） among his national security policies issued on March 13 asked the ministry to look into policies on teaching schoolchildren how to spot Beijing’s propaganda.

    Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao （鄭英耀） on Monday said that the ministry would develop materials on national identification and how to identify materials containing Chinese propaganda.

    Cheng’s statement was in response to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Yi-chin’s （林宜瑾） comment that parents in her district complained that elementary-school teachers openly said in class that “we are Chinese” and that such incidents might reflect some teachers’ attempt to impose their national identification on students.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

