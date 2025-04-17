《TAIPEI TIMES》Woman stabs passenger at MRT station

People enter the Taipei Shipai MRT Station in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from Google Maps

NO REASON?The attacker allegedly did not know the victim before the attack, and her mental state has made it impossible to quickly establish a motive, sources said

Staff writer, with CNA

A woman is in police custody after she allegedly stabbed a female passenger on a train platform at the Taipei MRT’s Shipai Station, causing non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Taipei Police Department said it received a report about a stabbing at 5:50pm and dispatched officers to the station.

Upon arriving, officers found the victim conscious with stab wounds on her back and shoulder, and transported her to a local hospital, the department said.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman surnamed Chen （陳）, was sitting in a seat on the train platform when a 40-year-old woman, surnamed Lin （林）, stabbed her in the back with a knife, which left a 2cm to 3cm wound, police sources said.

Lin was then quickly restrained by a station security guard and members of the public, and was later turned over to the police and taken to Shipai Police Station for questioning.

Lin and Chen did not know each other before the attack, and Lin’s unclear mental state after the attack made it impossible to quickly establish a motive, the sources said.

A photograph distributed by the police showed that the weapon used in the attack was a small paring knife, the kind commonly used to cut fruit, with a metal blade and a green plastic handle.

Following questioning, Lin would be turned over to prosecutors on suspicion of causing bodily harm under the Criminal Code, police sources said.

