《TAIPEI TIMES》KMT urged to condemn Sung’s references to Nazis

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） supporter Sung Chiang-liang does a Nazi salute while wearing a swastika armband outside the New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday night. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

2025/04/17 03:00

‘FORM OF PROTEST’: The German Institute Taipei said it was ‘shocked’ to see Nazi symbolism used in connection with political aims as it condemned the incident

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

Sung Chien-liang （宋建樑）, who led efforts to recall Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Lee Kun-cheng （李坤城）, was released on bail of NT$80,000 yesterday amid an outcry over a Nazi armband he wore to questioning the night before.

Sung arrived at the New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning in a recall petition forgery case on Tuesday night wearing a red armband bearing a swastika, carrying a copy of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf and giving a Nazi salute.

Sung left the building at 1:15am without the armband and apparently covering the book with a coat.

This is a serious international scandal and Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairman Eric Chu （朱立倫） should give a statement on the matter, Lee said yesterday.

Wearing a Nazi armband symbolizes racial discrimination and persecution of human rights, he said.

As chairman of the KMT, Chu should apologize for Sung’s actions, Lee said, adding that if he does not apologize, it shows support for the behavior.

Chu said that various forms of protest are being used to satirize the DPP’s “authoritarianism.”

People have begun calling the DPP “green communists,” showing their opposition to “unjust recalls and the DPP’s tyranny,” he said.

DPP Legislator Lin Chun-hsien （林俊憲） wrote on Facebook that it is no longer a domestic political issue, but an international issue and the KMT should sincerely apologize.

The German Institute Taipei wrote on Facebook that it was “shocked” to see Nazi symbolism used in connection with political aims.

It condemned the incident “in the strongest possible terms,” and thanked the public for their concern.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the “extremely inappropriate” way of expressing an opinion, calling on the public to refrain from actions that offend the people of other nations and tarnish Taiwan’s image.

Nazi ideology led to the Holocaust and related symbols are reviled around the world, including in Taiwan, the ministry said.

The Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） said in a statement that it condemned Sung’s behavior, and that symbols of extremism, violence and racial discrimination must not be allowed to spread in Taiwan.

Civil action must not incite hatred or violence, as that undermines democracy and human rights, the TPP said, adding that it is committed to upholding Taiwan’s democratic and legal principles.

People’s actions must not trample on the painful lessons of history or cause social division, it said.

It called for a deeper understanding of historical atrocities, and expressed support for an inclusive and pluralistic society.

Chu initially said that Sung’s actions were an attempt to compare the DPP to a communist party that values dictatorship.

In later comments, he said that his party opposes bullies and the degradation of Taiwan’s democracy.

“Fascist and Nazi dictatorships are universally condemned, as are communist dictatorships, all of which the KMT firmly opposes,” Chu said.

In democratic Taiwan, the only political voice and power permitted is that of the DPP, while all opposing forces, including the TPP and the KMT, are suppressed, he said.

Chu called on KMT members and the public in general to take to the streets, stand united and join the effort to recall DPP lawmakers.

The KMT on Facebook later yesterday said that it firmly opposes fascism and Nazism, which represent extreme authoritarianism, ethnic cleansing and the provocation of war.

Sung’s actions were independent and not affiliated with the party, it said, adding that the DPP was exploiting the incident to deflect attention from other issues.

While the DPP loudly proclaims its opposition to Nazism and fascism, it uses those very labels to attack and suppress recall supporters, the KMT said.

The DPP used Nazi imagery in a political campaign in 2001, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

