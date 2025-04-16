為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Chunghwa Telecom signs deal with US satellite firm

    From left, Astranis Space Technologies Corp chief commercial officer Doug Abts, Astranis chief executive officer John Gedmark, Chunghwa Telecom Co chairman Alex Chien and Chia Chung-yung, vice president of Chunghwa Telecom’s network technology group, attend a ceremony in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Telecom Co

    From left, Astranis Space Technologies Corp chief commercial officer Doug Abts, Astranis chief executive officer John Gedmark, Chunghwa Telecom Co chairman Alex Chien and Chia Chung-yung, vice president of Chunghwa Telecom’s network technology group, attend a ceremony in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Telecom Co

    2025/04/16 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Chunghwa Telecom Co yesterday said it has signed a strategic deal with Astranis Space Technologies Corp, a California-based satellite start-up, to develop Taiwan’s first dedicated compact geostationary orbit （MicroGEO） satellite.

    The MicroGEO satellite, with features such as rapid deployment, high performance and exceptional reliability, is expected to significantly expand satellite capacity over Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom said in a statement.

    The satellite is scheduled to be launched at the end of this year with full-bandwidth services available as early as next year, it said, adding that it would be the first communications satellite exclusively dedicated to Taiwan.

    Astranis specializes in agile, flexible and MicroGEO satellite development, it said.

    The partnership would complement the telecom’s multi-orbit satellite architecture, which includes in-orbit ST-2 GEO satellites, OneWeb’s low Earth orbit satellites and Luxembourg-based SES’ medium Earth orbit satellites, Chunghwa Telecom said.

    The cooperation with Astranis is expected to improve Taiwan’s “sky, land, sea and air” network and advance the nation’s non-terrestrial network strategy, Chunghwa Telecom said.

    As a leading and trusted communications service provider in Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom has expanded its satellite initiatives in the past few years, company chairman Alex Chien （簡志誠） said in the statement.

    “Astranis’ MicroGEO solution introduces vital flexibility and resilience to our satellite strategy,” Chien said. “This collaboration enables us to build a dedicated, secure digital infrastructure for Taiwan — one that can serve as a critical real-time backup against natural disasters, submarine cable disruptions and evolving global uncertainties.”

    Astranis chief executive officer John Gedmark said that the company’s founding vision about a decade ago was to provide dedicated satellite capacity where it is most needed to ensure secure and independent communications.

    With Chunghwa Telecom committed to building a globally connected, always-on digital resilience network, “we are honored to partner with Chunghwa Telecom to enhance the resilience of Taiwan’s critical communications infrastructure,” Gedmark said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播