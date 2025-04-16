《TAIPEI TIMES》Chunghwa Telecom signs deal with US satellite firm

From left, Astranis Space Technologies Corp chief commercial officer Doug Abts, Astranis chief executive officer John Gedmark, Chunghwa Telecom Co chairman Alex Chien and Chia Chung-yung, vice president of Chunghwa Telecom’s network technology group, attend a ceremony in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Telecom Co

2025/04/16 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Chunghwa Telecom Co yesterday said it has signed a strategic deal with Astranis Space Technologies Corp, a California-based satellite start-up, to develop Taiwan’s first dedicated compact geostationary orbit （MicroGEO） satellite.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The MicroGEO satellite, with features such as rapid deployment, high performance and exceptional reliability, is expected to significantly expand satellite capacity over Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom said in a statement.

The satellite is scheduled to be launched at the end of this year with full-bandwidth services available as early as next year, it said, adding that it would be the first communications satellite exclusively dedicated to Taiwan.

Astranis specializes in agile, flexible and MicroGEO satellite development, it said.

The partnership would complement the telecom’s multi-orbit satellite architecture, which includes in-orbit ST-2 GEO satellites, OneWeb’s low Earth orbit satellites and Luxembourg-based SES’ medium Earth orbit satellites, Chunghwa Telecom said.

The cooperation with Astranis is expected to improve Taiwan’s “sky, land, sea and air” network and advance the nation’s non-terrestrial network strategy, Chunghwa Telecom said.

As a leading and trusted communications service provider in Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom has expanded its satellite initiatives in the past few years, company chairman Alex Chien （簡志誠） said in the statement.

“Astranis’ MicroGEO solution introduces vital flexibility and resilience to our satellite strategy,” Chien said. “This collaboration enables us to build a dedicated, secure digital infrastructure for Taiwan — one that can serve as a critical real-time backup against natural disasters, submarine cable disruptions and evolving global uncertainties.”

Astranis chief executive officer John Gedmark said that the company’s founding vision about a decade ago was to provide dedicated satellite capacity where it is most needed to ensure secure and independent communications.

With Chunghwa Telecom committed to building a globally connected, always-on digital resilience network, “we are honored to partner with Chunghwa Telecom to enhance the resilience of Taiwan’s critical communications infrastructure,” Gedmark said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法