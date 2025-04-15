為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tax revenue down 2.8 percent year-on-year

    A woman looks at her smartphone in front of an electronic stock board at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    A woman looks at her smartphone in front of an electronic stock board at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/04/15 03:00

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Tax revenue last month fell 2.8 percent year-on-year to NT$232.4 billion （US$7.15 billion）, as fears of potential US tariffs on all imports spooked investors around the world and dampened securities trading in Taiwan, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

    Tax revenue from securities transactions posted the steepest decline among all major categories, plunging 24.6 percent — or NT$7.2 billion — to NT$21.9 billion, the ministry’s monthly report showed.

    Average daily turnover fell to NT$400.4 billion, down 27.4 percent from a year earlier, it added.

    The drop followed US President Donald Trump’s hawkish and unpredictable tariff talks, which unsettled global financial markets and drove investors to the sidelines, the ministry said.

    Meanwhile, personal income tax revenue declined 14.1 percent year-on-year to NT$34.9 billion, which the ministry attributed to an unfavorable comparison base due to the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday.

    This year, the holiday fell mainly in January, while last year it occurred entirely in February — delaying some year-end bonuses and associated tax withholdings to March, the ministry said.

    However, not all tax categories recorded declines.

    Business tax revenue rose 5.7 percent to NT$110.9 billion, buoyed by steady domestic demand and robust exports, as companies front-loaded shipments amid Trump’s tariff threat, it added.

    In the first quarter of this year, total tax revenue amounted to NT$554 billion, down 0.6 percent from the same period last year and slightly below the ministry’s budget target, the report said.

    The most significant declines were in securities transaction tax, business tax and commodity tax revenues, which fell NT$5.2 billion, NT$4.3 billion and NT$3.3 billion respectively, compared with the same period last year, the ministry said

    The declines were partially offset by a NT$12.8 billion increase in personal income tax revenue, driven by wage growth and higher cash dividends distributed by listed firms, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

