    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Scuffles and crowds set back the Matsu pilgrimage schedule

    People carry a Matsu statue into Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung’s Dajia District yesterday. Photo: CNA

    People carry a Matsu statue into Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung’s Dajia District yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/04/15 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The annual Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage concluded early yesterday morning, when the statues of the sea goddess were returned to Jenn Lann Temple （鎮瀾宮） in Taichung’s Dajia District （大甲） at about 1am, more than two hours behind schedule, due to huge crowds and scuffles that marred the procession.

    The three Matsu statues were scheduled to be returned to their pedestals at 11pm on Sunday, but the procession was delayed by more than two hours, because of clashes in the tightly packed crowds.

    The palanquin carrying the Matsu statues did not arrive at Jenn Lann Temple until 1:10am yesterday, after which an enshrinement ceremony was held. The attendees included temple chairman Yen Ching-piao （顏清標） and Taichung Deputy Mayor Cheng Chao-hsin （鄭照新）.

    On Sunday night, as the Matsu statues were being carried back to the temple, pushing and shoving broke out in two locations, some of which were recorded and posted on social media.

    Dajia police said that when the Matsu statues reached the intersection of Sanmin and Desing roads in Dajia at about 10:43pm on Sunday, worshipers began pushing in an attempt to help carry the sedan chair, as that is believed to bring good luck.

    That resulted in scuffles between pilgrims and members of the temple’s security group, police said, adding that five people were arrested and taken to a local police station for questioning.

    A similar incident occurred at 9:48pm on Wenwu Road, they added.

    Cingshuei police yesterday said that on Saturday in Taichung’s Shalu District （沙鹿）, a man who appeared to be intoxicated got into a conflict with another pilgrim, as they jostled to hold the umbrella that was shielding one of the Matsu statues from the sun.

    The two men, both 32 years old, were asked to report to a local police station for questioning and could face a fine of up to NT$18,000, police said, citing the Social Order Maintenance Act （社會秩序維護法）.

    The nine-day, 340km procession, winding through Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi and back again, began on 10:45pm on April 4 at the Jenn Lann Temple, led by the Matsu palanquin.

