A room at a hostel is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times

2025/04/14 03:00

By Tsai Yun-jung / Staff reporter

More than NT$20 million (US$611,527) in fines was collected from illegal operators of hotels and bed and breakfasts across the nation during the first quarter of this year, based on data compiled by the Tourism Administration.

請繼續往下閱讀...

A total of 3,364 inspections were conducted nationwide of hotels and homestays from January to last month, with the total amount of fines collected reaching NT$20.98 million, the administration said.

The agency identified 3,297 legal hotels during the first quarter, down 23 compared with the same period last year, while 12,269 legal bed and breakfast operators were recorded, an increase of 599 from last year.

By contrast, 1,061 illegal hotels were found, down 154 compared with the same period last year, while the number of illegal bed and breakfast operators was down 79 to 576.

Taipei topped other cities with 261 illegal hotels and bed and breakfast operators, the data showed. It was followed by Yilan County with 2018 and Taichung with 217.

Taipei also had the most fines and the highest cumulative amount, with 74 fines and a cumulative NT$5.9 million. It was followed by Yilan County, with 59 fines and a cumulative NT$2.93 million; and Taichung, with 41 fines and a cumulative NT$5.02 million.

Tourism Administration hotel and lodging division director Tsao E-shu (曹逸書) said the number of hotels nationwide has not changed much, which is the result of business considerations of individual operators.

The number of bed and breakfasts has increased more significantly because they are mostly run as side businesses by families and are operated using spare rooms in their own homes, he said.

Unlike hotels, which are more likely to close due to operating cost considerations, bed and breakfast operators are less affected, Tsao said.

The number of illegal hotels decreased due to a decline in daily rental suites in urban areas, with Taipei having the largest drop, Tsao said.

As for illegal bed and breakfast operators, the number has fluctuated due to local government inspections and online inquiries, with Penghu County having the largest increase of nine and Taitung County having a decrease of 42, he said.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法