《TAIPEI TIMES》 Parkinson’s group calls for better NHI coverage

A chart shows the early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Photo courtesy of the Parkinson Alliance of Taiwan

2025/04/14 03:00

STRICT CRITERIA: Early-stage Parkinson’s disease can be easily managed, while late-stage can be dangerous, and many cannot get NHI treatments, the group said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

More than 2,000 people in Taiwan are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, but the criteria for receiving treatment for freezing of gait covered by the National Health Insurance （NHI） is limited, the Parkinson Alliance of Taiwan said yesterday, urging the government to expand the criteria.

In honor of World Parkinson’s Disease Day, held on April 11 each year, National Taiwan University Hospital’s Center for Parkinson and Movement Disorders and the alliance held an outdoor activity for people with the disorder and their families at 228 Peace Memorial Park （二 二 八和平紀念公園） in Taipei.

As aging is a leading risk factor for the development of Parkinson’s disease, the number of people with the disorder is increasing in Taiwan’s aging society, the alliance said, adding that nearly 80,000 people have Parkinson’s disease, while more than 2,000 people are diagnosed with it each year.

Wu Ruey-meei （吳瑞美）, president of the alliance and professor at National Taiwan University’s Department of Neurology, said Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative neurological disorder, primarily caused by the progressive loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the substantia nigra region of the brain.

As the nerve cells become impaired, the person’s neurotransmission can be disrupted, affecting their motor coordination, she said, adding that it typically develops between the ages 50 and 60, and is more prevalent in men than in women.

Early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease can include tremors, hypomimia （reduced or absent facial expression）, slow movement, changes in handwriting and an increased risk of falls, Wu said, adding that symptoms can vary significantly between individuals, so some subtle symptoms might not be noticeable at first.

People with early-stage Parkinson’s disease can control their symptoms with medication and lifestyle adjustments, such as regular physical activity, and they can continue to live actively and independently for many years with effective management, she said.

However, in middle to late-stage Parkinson’s disease, they can more commonly experience “freezing” — a temporary inability to move — which is dangerous and frustrating, Wu said, adding that it can be triggered by medication wearing off or changes in medication, such as the dosage or timing.

However, the NHI criteria for carbidopa and levodopa extended-release tablets for managing Parkinson’s disease is limited, so many patients are often under the risk of freezing, she said.

Deep brain stimulation is an effective surgical treatment for motor symptoms, which can also reduce the need for medication, but many people with the disease are afraid of getting the invasive procedure or do not meet the criteria for it, Wu said.

Magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound, a minimally invasive surgery, is also an effective option, but it is not yet covered by the NHI system, so many patients have trouble paying out of pocket to receive the surgery, she added.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

