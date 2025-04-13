《TAIPEI TIMES》 Health ministry eyes greener hospitals

Trees are pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

2025/04/13 03:00

CUTTING BACK: The Hospital and Social Welfare Administration Commission has saved an accumulated 1.1 gigawatts at five ministry hospitals, an official said

By Chiu Chih-jou / Staff reporter

Twenty-six Ministry of Health and Welfare hospitals emitted about 99,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents, which would require the planting of about 9.9 million trees to offset, a ministry report released yesterday showed.

A UN estimation suggests that an average tree can absorb 10kg of carbon dioxide per year.

Hospital and Social Welfare Administration Commission Deputy CEO Lin Ming-nan （林名男） said the commission aims to reduce power usage at 15 of the hospitals as a result of the carbon emission verification survey of the 26 hospitals under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

Lin said the survey, initiated last year as part of the government’s net zero emissions policy, found that Scope 1 emissions （including emissions from fuel combustion in vehicles, boilers and furnaces） accounted for about 11,000 tonnes, or 11.4 percent, of total emissions.

About 87,000 tonnes, or 88.6 percent, were Scope 2 emissions （emissions from purchased or acquired energy, such as electricity）, the survey showed.

“Electricity use is still the main source of carbon emissions,” Lin said.

Fifteen of the hospitals are categorized by Taiwan Power Co as high-voltage electricity users.

An analysis on their power usage found that air-conditioning generally used the most electricity.

To reduce power usage at the 15 hospitals, the commission has initiated an energy-saving program, which aims to complete an electricity usage review and improvement plan by the end of October, Lin said.

Preliminary projects carried out at five hospitals have saved about an accumulated 1.1 gigawatts, he said.

Dalin Tzu Chi General Hospital in Chiayi County emits about 12,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents a year, lower than several medical centers such as National Taiwan University Hospital or Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Lin said.

Some hospitals have invested in saving energy for many years, while some have just started, he said.

As health ministry-affiliated hospitals include large, medium and small institutions, as well as hospitals in remote areas, their carbon emissions and improvement potentials differ, he said.

The commission would consider each hospital’s conditions to set different carbon reduction goals, while the superintendent of each hospital would be the executive director of their sustainable development committee, leading a team to reduce carbon emissions, he said.

The survey is just a starting point, as carbon emission verification reviews would be conducted regularly to find “hot spots” of carbon emissions and make improvements, Lin said.

Hospitals would continue to cultivate sustainable management talent, deepen green efforts in their facilities, promote energy efficiency by introducing digitalization and low carbonization, and conduct studies on sustainable and net zero practices, he said.

Lin said the commission encourages people to reduce power usage in their daily lives, such as by taking the stairs instead of the elevator, and taking public transportation or riding a bicycle to work — as he does — instead of driving.

The commission also urges people to participate in “Meatless Monday,” use digital documents to reduce paper waste and engage in other carbon-reduction efforts, he added.

