People wait in line at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s departure hall on Jan. 24. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

2025/04/12 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has been ranked the best airport for baggage delivery by the air transport rating organization Skytrax, with the nation’s main international gateway also placing 43rd in the “World’s Best Airports 2025” list, climbing 23 spots from last year.

Skytrax on Wednesday announced the “World Airport Awards,” with Taoyuan airport winning the top award of “World’s Best Airport for Baggage Delivery 2025,” ahead of Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, and Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Taoyuan airport was ranked 43rd in the “World’s Best Airports 2025” list of the top 100 airports worldwide — an improvement from last year’s 66th — while also placing in the top 10 in seven other award categories.

In the category for the world’s best airports serving 40 million to 50 million passengers, Taoyuan airport placed sixth, with Rome’s Fiumicino Airport topping the list.

In other award categories, Taoyuan airport ranked fourth in the “World’s Best Airport Immigration Service 2025,” fifth in “The World’s Most Improved Airports 2025,” seventh in “Best Airport Staff in Asia 2025,” and ninth in both “World’s Cleanest Airports 2025 — Major Airports” and “World’s Best Airport Washrooms 2025.”

Taoyuan International Airport Corp (桃園國際機場, TIAC) chairman Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫) said in a statement that returning to the top 50 airports worldwide is down to the collective hard work of the 35,000 staff at the airport.

For the top award for baggage delivery, Yang said that TIAC has been working closely with airlines and ground handling companies to improve services since the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the airport ranked eighth last year and had previously placed as high as fourth.

The TIAC statement also quoted Skytrax chief executive officer Edward Plaisted at the awards ceremony as praising Taoyuan airport for “demonstrating a strong commitment to operational efficiency and service quality.”

Those awards “highlight its [Taoyuan airport’s] efforts and achievements in enhancing the overall passenger experience,” Plaisted said.

TIAC said the north concourse of Terminal 3 is scheduled for completion in the second half of this year.

With the new facility, the airport aims to provide enhanced infrastructure, and improved services for travelers and airlines, it said.

Skytrax’s “World Airport Awards,” which began in 1999, are regarded as a “quality benchmark” for the airport industry around the world, assessing customer service and facilities at more than 500 airports, according to the organization.

Singapore’s Changi Airport topped this year’s list of the “World’s Best Airports 2025,” followed by Hamad International Airport in Doha and Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp chief executive officer Fan Hsiao-lun, left, receives an award presented by air transport rating organization Skytrax in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan International Airport Corp

