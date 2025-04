Members of Taiwan’s navy navigate onboard a special operation boat during a drill part of a demonstration for the media at the waters near a military base in Kaohsiung on Jan. 31 last year. Photo: Carlos Garcia Rawlins, REUTERS

2025/04/12 03:00

‘DENIAL STRATEGY’:While a proposed 10 percent of GDP target is ‘unrealistic,’ experts said boosting defense spending along with allies is vital to preventing conflict

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Global Taiwan Institute (GTI), a Washington-based think tank, called on Taiwan to increase its defense budget and procure necessary weapons to comprehensively respond to threats from China in a report released yesterday.

The report, US-Taiwan Relations: Advancing Four Pillars of the Strategic Partnership, urged the US to more promptly provide Taiwan with critical arms, and improve joint operational planning and training with Taiwan.

The report reviewed the foundations of US policy toward Taiwan and assessed the development of the US-Taiwan strategic relationship in four key areas: security, international space, economic ties and people-to-people exchanges.

Amid growing challenges from China, the report offered policy recommendations to maintain peace and stability.

In terms of defense and security, the US should enhance joint operational planning and training with Taiwan to address scenarios involving hard power threats, coercion and “gray zone” activities, the report said.

Taiwanese politicians should avoid politicizing defense issues, and Taiwan’s security should remain a bipartisan issue in the US, the report said.

US policymakers should assist Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in resisting pressure from China to switch recognition and the US Congress should pass the Taiwan Allies Fund Act to provide financial support for such efforts, the report said.

The US and its like-minded partners should also explore innovative ways to allow Taiwanese technical experts to participate in UN technical agency activities, it said.

In the economic realm, the US should send more senior economic officials to Taiwan, and encourage more Taiwanese semiconductor and high-tech firms to invest in the US, the report said.

Finally, regarding people-to-people exchanges, Taiwan-US exchanges should be expanded into multilateral formats involving like-minded allies, to counter China’s attempts to isolate Taiwan, the report said.

The US should also regularize high-level visits by officials responsible for people-to-people exchanges, it said.

Separately at a GTI panel discussion yesterday in the US, top US officials said that while Taiwan should increase its defense spending, its defense budget does not need to be 10 percent of its GDP.

Former American Institute in Taiwan director William Brent Christensen said that a 10 percent GDP target is “unrealistic for Taiwan.”

Former National Democratic Institute president Derek Mitchell said that although Taiwan needs to increase its defense spending, strengthening its defense is not solely its responsibility.

The US must also bolster its defense industrial base to more rapidly deliver the needed equipment to Taiwan, Mitchell said.

GTI executive director Russell Hsiao said that a 10 percent GDP defense spending target must be understood in the context of a “denial strategy” aimed at preventing China from taking Taiwan by force.

A “denial strategy” requires US military involvement, and for US defense and policy planners, such involvement must be feasible at an acceptable cost, Hsiao said.

This strategy’s effectiveness depends not only on US commitment, but also on greater investment from allies and partners, he said.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法