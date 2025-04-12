《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan’s Yang, Liu strike gold at World Cup

Taiwan’s Yang Kum-pi, left, and Liu Wan-yu celebrate with their mixed team event gold medals at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Photo: CNA

2025/04/12 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Yang Kum-pi and Liu Wan-yu on Thursday teamed up at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Buenos Aires to win the gold medal in the trap mixed team event.

Yang and Liu were tied with Australia’s Mitchell Iles and Penny Smith at 45 points after five rounds in the gold-medal match, but emerged victorious by outscoring their opponents 5-4 in the shoot-off.

The gold marked Taiwan’s second medal at the event in Argentina, after Liu had taken bronze in the women’s trap on Wednesday. Smith, an Olympic bronze medalist in Paris last year, won gold in that event.

“I’m so happy to win our first World Cup gold medal as a team,” Yang told the Central News Agency. “We worked well together these past few days, and I’m really grateful for my teammate’s support.”

In the gold-medal match, all four shooters fired 25 shots each to determine the winner. The Taiwanese duo led by one point going into the final round, but the teams were tied after Yang missed his final shot.

Liu, who followed Yang and made her shot to send the match into a shoot-off, said she was momentarily surprised, but quickly regained her focus.

“I told myself we still had a shot at the gold,” she said. “We complement each other well, and I hope we can keep that chemistry going in the future.”

Taiwan’s Yang Kum-pi takes a shot in the mixed team gold-medal match at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Photo: CNA

