《TAIPEI TIMES》Cambodia talks ongoing: officer

A man suspected of telecommunications fraud, second right, is escorted to a bus in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters

2025/04/11 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA, HANOI

Taiwan is continuing talks with Cambodia to prevent 179 Taiwanese fraud suspects from being deported to China, a police liaison officer in the region said yesterday.

The unnamed Ho Chi Minh City-based liaison officer for the Criminal Investigation Bureau said that the bureau has been negotiating with Cambodian authorities so that the suspects are sent to Taiwan instead to face legal consequences.

Cambodian media reports suggested that the Taiwanese suspects were to be handed over to China as a goodwill gesture to Beijing.

The Taiwanese suspects, arrested on Monday last week during a round of raids on an online telecommunications fraud center in Phnom Penh, are scheduled to be deported on Sunday along with more than 300 Chinese.

The decision was made ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s （習近平） visit to Cambodia on Thursday next week, a source said.

The Taiwanese suspects were arrested together with seven alleged Chinese coconspirators accused of running online fraud schemes, according to the Cambodia China Times.

More than 600 Taiwanese arrested overseas for their alleged involvement in fraud were deported to China between 2016 and May last year, Mainland Affairs Council data showed.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

