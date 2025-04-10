為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》US open to tariff talks: Lin

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, center, speaks to reporters at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Wei-li, Taipei Times

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, center, speaks to reporters at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Wei-li, Taipei Times

    2025/04/10 03:00

    FIRST STEP:A task force is to meet with officials in the US to discuss not only tariffs, but investments and purchases of US natural gas, the foreign minister said

    By Jake Chung and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writers, with CNA

    The US is willing to discuss tariffs with Taiwan and has asked Taipei to provide more information on the issue, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said yesterday.

    The US on Wednesday last week announced “reciprocal” tariffs against multiple nations worldwide, including a 32 percent tax on Taiwanese goods.

    Per the instructions of President William Lai （賴清德）, a negotiation task force has reached out to the US regarding tariff negotiations, and Washington has responded affirmatively, stating that Taiwan is on the list for future tariff negotiations.

    The US has requested additional information that the Taiwanese government is willing and is in the process of providing, Lin said, adding that the date for negotiations has not yet been confirmed.

    The meeting with the US will not just be about tariffs, but will also touch on the issue of Taiwanese investments and purchases of US natural gas in Alaska, as mentioned by US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Lin added.

    Lin was referring to a report by Bloomberg report in which Bessent said: “We will see what our trading partners offer… For instance, there is talk of a big energy deal in Alaska where the Japanese and perhaps the [South] Koreans, perhaps the Taiwanese, would provide — would take a lot of the offtake.”

    The Executive Yuan has made a list of industries in which the US would like to see increased Taiwanese investment and purchases, Lin said, adding that the government is discussing how to decrease tariffs, or resolve non-tariff trade barriers, on vehicles, pharmaceuticals and agricultural produce, Lin said.

    Asked if he would accompany the task force, Lin said that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Ming-chi （陳明祺） is cochair of the Executive Yuan’s US-Taiwan Financial and Commerce Taskforce and would assist Minister Without Portfolio Yang Jen-ni（楊珍妮）, who is the head of the Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiations, on the talks.

    The president has also appointed Vice Premier Cheng Li-chun （鄭麗君） to oversee the talks, Lin said.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it is to lead a group of businesses to a US investment summit next month.

    The Legislative Yuan has invited Cabinet ministers, trade officials and the central bank to report today on diplomatic and trade responses to US tariffs and competition with China.

    In a written report submitted to lawmakers yesterday, the ministry said that in response to the US’ 32 percent tariffs, it is “working with relevant ministries to promote relevant contingencies.”

    Primarily, the government is aiming to purchase more from the US to reduce the trade deficit, including major procurement of agricultural and manufactured goods, oil and natural gas, the report said.

    It is also looking to expand investments in the US to deepen Taiwan-US trade cooperation and enhance Taiwan’s strategic position, it said.

    To this end, the ministry and relevant agencies are to assist businesses in attending the SelectUSA Investment Summit organized by the US Department of Commerce to help them better understand the investment environment in the US.

    According to its official Web site, this year’s summit is to be held from May 11 to 14 in National Harbor, Maryland.

    Taiwan and the US share values and complimentary industrial trade structures, the ministry said.

    “Taiwan is an indispensable, important and reliable partner in the US’ reconstruction of its manufacturing industry and consolidation of its high-tech leadership,” it said, adding that it hopes to seek a rational trade balance.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播