《TAIPEI TIMES》Fire agency, Polish office hold disaster response training

People practice first-aid skills at a disaster-response training session organized by the Polish Office in Taipei and the National Fire Agency on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the National Fire Agency

2025/04/10 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

The Polish Office in Taipei and the National Fire Agency on Tuesday hosted an event for members of foreign representative offices and international groups to improve their disaster response and first aid skills.

Thirty-five representatives from 20 EU member states, the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, as well as the branch offices of international organizations, attended the event in New Taipei City, which featured lectures and hands-on training.

Lecturers focused on disasters and risks facing Taiwan, the nation’s disaster management system and operations, and how to achieve disaster preparedness at home.

Chen Chao-wen （陳昭文）, a physician at Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital, led training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillators, controlling bleeding and transporting people with injuries.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Dong Jian-hong （董建宏） told the event that Taiwan is in a region prone to earthquakes and typhoons, making disaster preparedness a major priority.

Dong conveyed Minister of the Interior Liu Shyh-fang’s （劉世芳） hope that a more resilient and safe environment would be fostered through the participants learning essential disaster response and first aid skills.

Poland, which holds the presidency of the EU Council, has demonstrated a strong commitment to global disaster preparedness and humanitarian relief, Dong said.

The event underscored the close collaboration between Taiwan and its international partners in disaster management, and bolstered exchanges between Taiwan and the EU in disaster preparedness, he added.

Hsiao Huan-chang （蕭煥章）, director-general of the National Fire Agency, reaffirmed his agency’s commitment to expanding international cooperation, building a global disaster prevention network and enhancing emergency response capabilities to better protect the safety of people around the world.

