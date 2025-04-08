為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 G7 diplomats express concern over PLA drills

    G7 foreign ministers gather at a table in La Malbaie, Quebec, on March 13. Photo: Reuters

    G7 foreign ministers gather at a table in La Malbaie, Quebec, on March 13. Photo: Reuters

    2025/04/08 03:00

    REGIONAL RISKS: Foreign ministers from the EU, Japan, the UK and the US said in a joint statement that China’s ‘provocative actions’ in the Strait were destabilizing

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s （PLA） military exercises around Taiwan last week intensified risks in the region and threatened global security, top diplomats of G7 countries said on Sunday.

    In a joint statement posted on the US Department of State’s Web site, the foreign ministers of Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US expressed “deep concern about China’s provocative actions, particularly the recent large-scale military drills around Taiwan.”

    “These increasingly frequent and destabilizing activities are raising cross-strait tensions and put at risk global security and prosperity,” it said.

    The statement said G7 countries and the international community as a whole “have an interest in the preservation of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

    G7 members “oppose any unilateral actions to threaten such peace and stability, including by force or coercion” and continue to encourage “the peaceful resolution of issues through constructive cross-strait dialogue,” it said.

    The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command held its latest exercises in waters around Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

    The two-day exercises were meant as “a stern warning” to “Taiwanese independence” separatist forces, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播