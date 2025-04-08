《TAIPEI TIMES》 Freedom of speech must not be exploited, Lai says

President William Lai speaks at a memorial event at New Taipei City’s Chinpaosan cemetery commemorating the 36th anniversary of the death of late democracy activist Deng Nan-jung. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

2025/04/08 03:00

DEFENDING RIGHTS: One hundred percent freedom of speech is not an invitation to abuse that freedom to exterminate it or overturn the democratic system, Lai said

By Yu Chao-fu and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Freedom of speech should not be used to disseminate propaganda aimed at depriving the freedoms of Taiwanese or invalidate the Republic of China, President William Lai （賴清德） said on Freedom of Speech Day yesterday.

Lai was speaking at a memorial service for Deng Nan-jung （鄭南榕）, the late democracy advocate who self-immolated 36 years ago. Deng published the political magazine Freedom Era Weekly, which he said was created to defend “100 percent freedom of expression.”

On April 7, 1989, Deng committed suicide at his office, setting fire to himself and the office, after an arrest warrant was issued for him following his refusal to appear in court on insurrection charges.

April 7 was established as Freedom of Speech Day in Tainan in 2012 by the city’s then-mayor, Lai. It was designated as national holiday in 2016 by then-president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）.

Deng dedicated himself to fighting for democracy and against authoritarianism, Lai said at yesterday’s ceremony.

Through the collective efforts of Taiwanese, the nation has become one of the most democratic countries in Asia, he said, adding that “our adherence to democracy, freedom and human rights has become a model for the world.”

However, Taiwan’s freedom and democracy is under threat from totalitarian forces, particularly from China, which is waging media, psychological and legal warfare, while ramping up its “gray zone” maneuvers, he said.

Sixty-four people last year were indicted on charges of spying for China, four times the number in 2021, Lai said.

They were funded by the Chinese Communist Party and acted on orders from Beijing to attempt to undermine the democratic and free constitutional system of Taiwan, he said.

China has also engaged in cyberattacks against Taiwan, especially the public sector and critical infrastructure, he said.

“Last year, China launched an average of 2.4 million cyberattacks against the Government Service Network per day, double the number in 2023,” he said, adding that 134 governmental agencies and private companies were attacked within the first quarter of this year.

China has also held multiple military exercises around Taiwan to intimidate Taiwanese, Lai said.

The government would take action against anyone who echoes Chinese propaganda aimed at inciting an invasion of Taiwan, the subversion of the government or overturning the democratic system, he said.

“Any initiative advocating for the deprivation of Taiwanese freedoms or invalidating the Republic of China does not constitute the kind of freedom of speech that is acceptable to Taiwanese,” he said.

“One hundred percent of freedom of speech is not equivalent of abusing freedom to exterminate freedom,” he added.

“My mission as president is to sustain the nation’s development and safeguard our democracy and freedom to ensure that national sovereignty would not be infringed upon nor would the country be annexed,” he said.

Freedom of Speech Day was established as a national commemorative day to deepen Taiwan’s democracy, he said, adding that he expects each Taiwanese to pass down the spirit of Deng and other pioneering democracy advocates regardless of their political stances.

The memorial service was held by the Nylon Cheng Liberty Foundation at the Chinpaosan cemetery in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District （金山）.

Deng’s daughter, Deng Chu-mei （鄭竹梅）, who is also chairwoman of the foundation, and his widow, Yeh Chu-lan （葉菊蘭）, who is chairwoman of the Taiwan Visitors Association, also attended the ceremony.

Deng Chu-mei said that people should continue to talk about her father, as he embodied the meaning of life and the value of people making their own choices.

He not only stood up for “100 percent of freedom of speech,” but also supported Taiwanese independence, she said.

“Taiwan cannot retain freedom of speech and every other form of freedom if its sovereignty is not independent of China. Taiwan can retain freedoms only when it does not belong to China,” she said.

