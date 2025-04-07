《TAIPEI TIMES》 Artist with autism places 2nd in Rome swim contest

Taiwanese artist with autism Leland Lee poses with a national flag and the medal he won at the World Cup for Inclusive Duet Artistic Swimming in Rome on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Chien Ching- hui via CNA

2025/04/07 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A Taiwanese artist with autism won second place in an artistic swimming competition held in Rome on Saturday.

Leland Lee （李柏毅）, who was diagnosed by doctors with severe autism at the age of one-and-a-half, finished runner-up among several other athletes at the World Cup for Inclusive Duet Artistic Swimming.

Doctors once said that Lee would never be able to integrate into society or live a normal life. However, through relentless effort alongside his mother, Chien Ching- hui （簡靜惠）, he has built a remarkable life, excelling in areas such as painting, swimming and music.

Chien said she was especially proud of her son.

Unlike athletes from abroad who have access to professional training facilities, Lee could only make use of public swimming pools such as Taipei Songshan Sports Center, while renting a space to practice also depends on the availability of time slots, Chien said.

Sometimes he needs to go as far as Taichung to train with his coach, she added.

Not only is Lee an accomplished artist, he has also transformed from someone who was once afraid of water into a skilled swimmer, Chien said.

She expressed hope that his achievements in art, sports and music would prove that people with autism can showcase their talents and in doing so, help families of people with autism around the world gain greater respect and recognition from society.

The sporting event was organized by the Progetto Filippide, a program that collaborates with the UN and is supported by the Italian government. It is dedicated to hosting activities for athletes with autism and other rare conditions.

