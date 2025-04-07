為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Exhibition by HK artists casts light on China’s threat

    People visit the Hong Kong Human Rights Art Exhibition at the National 228 Memorial Museum in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    People visit the Hong Kong Human Rights Art Exhibition at the National 228 Memorial Museum in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    2025/04/07 03:00

    By Chen Yu-fu and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

    Taiwan must not become like Hong Kong, where people do not have freedom under China’s repressive rule, democracy activists in exile warned during the opening of a special exhibition in Taipei yesterday.

    “We must staunchly defend our core values, and safeguard freedom and democracy in Hong Kong and Taiwan,” exhibition curator Kacey Wong （黃國才） said.

    Wong urged people to remember the Hong Kong democracy advocates who rallied against legislations for tougher and stricter control on national security, and opposed China’s extradition bill, as she showcased the activists’ art pieces and hand-written letters.

    The Hong Kong Human Rights Art Exhibition is to run until June 29 at the National 228 Memorial Museum.

    Organizers include Hong Kong civil rights organizations, the New School for Democracy and the Chen Wen-chen Memorial Foundation.

    The exhibition called for submissions — paintings, photographs, sculptures, visual arts productions, or other forms of cultural, artistic creation — showing the human rights situation in and personal stories of people in Hong Kong, organizers said.

    Hong Kong Outlanders member Fotong （赴湯） said: “This exihibition aims to tell people about the situation in Hong Kong and how human rights have deteriorated. We must not let Taiwan become the Hong Kong of today.”

    “Since imposing Chinese national security laws, Hong Kongers have been repressed and had their rights contravened every day. I have friends who are in prison and their families do not dare to talk much, because they would be prosecuted if they discussed sensitive issues,” he added.

    Taiwanese democracy activist Lee Ming-che （李明哲） said: “If people in Taiwan acquiesce like what happened in Hong Kong and allow themselves to be put under China’s control, we would certainly lose our sovereignty and our freedom.”

    “We must learn from Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ model. People in Taiwan have freedom and we should not accept the kind of ‘peace agreement’ offered by China’s dictatorship,” Lee said.

    New School for Democracy director Lai Jung-wei （賴榮偉） said that the exhibition contains paintings, letters and other forms of art and creative works.

    “None of these can be put on display in Hong Kong now,” Lai said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播