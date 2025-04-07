為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 FSC announces measures to stabilize market

    People stand in front of an electronic stock board at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei on May 20 last year. Photo: CNA

    People stand in front of an electronic stock board at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei on May 20 last year. Photo: CNA

    2025/04/07 03:00

    SHOCK PREP: The measures, which take effect today, would limit the number of shares that can be sold short in preparation for the effects of Trump’s tariffs

    By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

    The Financial Supervisory Commission （FSC） yesterday announced temporary response measures to help maintain stock market stability, while safeguarding the interests of Taiwanese investors and listed companies.

    In the face of potential market turmoil from US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs announced last week, the commission said it would impose temporary curbs on short selling shares and other measures to reduce potential volatility.

    The new measures take effect today and last through Friday, the FSC said in a statement.

    Short selling is when investors borrow securities, typically from brokerages, and sell them, expecting the price to fall so they can make a profit by buying them back at a lower price later.

    Expecting Trump’s tariffs to create shocks in the local stock market following an extended holiday weekend, the commission said it would limit the number of shares that can be sold short, the statement said.

    Starting today, the volume of intraday securities lending to short sell a stock is to be lowered to 3 percent of the stock’s average daily trading volume over the previous 30 sessions, down from 30 percent, the commission said.

    In addition, the amount of money an investor must deposit to borrow securities is to be raised to 130 percent of a stock’s value from 90 percent, it said, underlying the commission’s intention to effectively increase the cost of short selling.

    The FSC would also allow investors to use municipal means as collateral, as long as they have market liquidity and can be objectively and reasonably assessed, allowing investors to make up the margin shortfall in margin trading or short selling, it added.

    The commission said it would continue to monitor changes in the international financial situation and domestic capital market conditions, and adjust measures in a timely manner.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播