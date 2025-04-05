《TAIPEI TIMES》Developer launches privacy-focused AI assistant ‘Mei’

A man interacts with a 3D printable humanoid robot at the booth of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research during the opening of the Hannover Messe industrial trade fair for mechanical and electrical engineering and digital industries in Hanover, Germany, on Monday. Photo: AFP

2025/04/05 03:00

By Wu Po-hsuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Taiwanese software developer has created a generative artificial intelligence （AI） model to help people use AI without exposing sensitive data, project head Huang Chung-hsiao （黃崇校） said yesterday.

Huang, a 55-year-old coder leading a US-based team, said that concerns over data privacy and security in popular generative AIs such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek motivated him to develop a personal AI assistant named “Mei.”

One of the biggest security flaws with cloud-based algorithms is that users are required to hand over personal information to access the service, giving developers the opportunity to mine user data, he said.

For this reason, many government agencies and private organizations around the world have prohibited employees from using AI tools, despite their powerful capabilities and convenience, Huang said.

PROXY

To address these concerns, Mei acts as a proxy agent that allows users to interact with platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Bing and Flux, while shielding their personal data — much like how virtual private networks protect users’ online anonymity, he said.

The team began developing Mei late last year, focusing on integrating key functions such as chatbot access, image generation, translation and personal bookkeeping, he added.

They also included a range of popular lifestyle features, including tools for dieting, fashion advice and personal finance management, he said.

Users can submit queries to popular generative AI platforms through Mei, which acts as an intermediary to prevent service providers from linking the inquiries to users’ personal online footprints, he said.

Unlike cloud-based services, Mei does not store or transmit user data to its developers or any third parties, he said.

The app currently has 13,000 users connected via the Line messaging platform, he added.

TRADITIONAL CHINESE

Developed by Taiwanese engineers for Taiwanese users, Mei prioritizes content in traditional Chinese characters and features a user interface in Mandarin using traditional Chinese characters, Huang said.

The team is continuing to refine Mei by incorporating more cultural and geographic data relevant to Taiwan, as well as working on a Hoklo, commonly known as Taiwanese, language translation feature, he added.

