    《TAIPEI TIMES》Ministry thanks European Parliament for support of resolutions

    EU flags fly in front of a building at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

    EU flags fly in front of a building at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

    2025/04/04 03:00

    ‘IMPORTANT ALLY’: The reports said that only the government in Taiwan can represent Taiwanese and called on the EU to convey a message opposing force

    By Fang Wei-li and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday expressed gratitude for two resolutions passed by the European Parliament on Wednesday that back deepening ties with Taiwan and voice concern about heightened tension across the Taiwan Strait.

    The parliament on Wednesday adopted an annual report on the implementation of the Common Foreign and Security Policy （CFSP）, and an annual report on the implementation of the Common Security and Defense Policy （CSDP）.

    The CFSP report said that Taiwan is an important democratic ally of the EU in the Indo-Pacific region, urging the EU and its member states to continue to work closely with Taiwan in deepening economic, trade and investment ties.

    The parliament also criticized provocative military actions taken by China against Taiwan.

    China has attempted to distort UN Resolution 2758 to impede Taiwan’s international participation, the CFSP report said, adding that China’s claim to Taiwan has no grounds in international law.

    Only the democratically elected government in Taiwan can represent Taiwanese, the CFSP report said, urging the EU and its member states to convey a clear message stating that any forceful attempt to unilaterally change the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait would not be accepted.

    The CSDP report condemned China’s increasing online attacks, cognitive warfare, intrusions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and damage to Taiwan’s undersea cables.

    The EU affirms its steadfast commitment to maintaining the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait, the CSDP report said, praising Taiwan’s self-restraint while calling on China to stop its aggressive behavior.

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） thanked the European Parliament for its support.

    Taiwan would continue to deepen cooperation and exchanges with the parliament to boost democratic resilience and construct a mutually beneficial alliance network based on common values, Lin said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

