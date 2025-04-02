為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 US firm to handle B5G satellite’s communications

    A model of a Beyond 5G low Earth orbit satellite is pictured in an undated illustration. Photo: Screen grab from Taiwan Space Agency’s Web site

    A model of a Beyond 5G low Earth orbit satellite is pictured in an undated illustration. Photo: Screen grab from Taiwan Space Agency’s Web site

    2025/04/02 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The main communications payload for Taiwan’s first “Beyond 5G” （B5G） low Earth orbit satellite would be provided by US aerospace company CesiumAstro, a bid decision yesterday showed.

    The roughly 400kg satellite, named 1A, would be launched in 2027 and would orbit at an altitude of about 600km, the Taiwan Space Agency （TASA） said.

    TASA said its experimental satellite program represents a step toward establishing Taiwan’s own autonomous satellite communications network.

    TASA allocated a budget of NT$880 million （US$26.5 million） for the first satellite’s communications payload, the tender notice showed.

    CesiumAstro, a US aerospace and defense company founded in 2017 that has worked with clients including NASA, won the bid in August last year.

    Taoyuan-based Quanta Computer Inc invested US$15 million in CesiumAstro last year.

    The first two experimental satellites in the B5G low Earth orbit program would conduct tests in backup data communications, environmental monitoring, disaster prevention and maritime communications, TASA said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

