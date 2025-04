Chinese-born influencer Zhao Chan, known online as Xiaowei, second left, arrives at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/04/02 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A Chinese national whose dependent-based residency permit was revoked over social media posts that advocated China using military force to unite with Taiwan was forcibly deported yesterday after failing to leave the country before the deadline of her deportation order.

Known by her online pseudonym Xiaowei (小微) on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, the pro-China influencer boarded a flight to Guangzhou, China, at 2:10pm from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Xiaowei, whose marriage to a Taiwanese citizen provided the basis for her long-term residency in the country, reported to the National Immigration Agency (NIA) earlier yesterday.

Immigration agency personnel then escorted her to the airport.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a dignified Chinese citizen,” she shouted to reporters at the airport. “Taiwanese authorities are forcibly deporting me. Is it wrong to love my family and my country?”

The NIA has said that Xiaowei, whose given name is Zhao Chan (趙嬋), repeatedly advocated for China’s military takeover of Taiwan on Douyin, leading to the revocation of her residency permit.

The NIA, in a news release on March 21, said Xiaowei published several videos online, which included provocative remarks such as “The streets of Taiwan are filled with the five-star red flag,” referring to the flag of China.

The agency ordered her to leave Taiwan within a 10-day period. However, as she refused to comply, the authorities held a deportation review meeting yesterday morning and decided to forcibly remove her.

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that while the government respects the NIA’s decisions, it urges the public to be more inclusive and supportive, particularly toward Chinese spouses and other new immigrants.

“The small number of Chinese spouses who have made inappropriate remarks should not affect other new immigrants who identify with and care for Taiwan,” he said.

Xiaowei’s deportation follows the recent cases of two other Chinese nationals, Enqi (恩綺), real name Zhang Yan (張燕), and Liu Zhenya (劉振亞), who goes by “Yaya in Taiwan” (亞亞在台灣), both of whom also lost their residency status last month for posting content advocating “military unification.”

Enqi left Taiwan on Monday, while Liu departed on Tuesday last week.

The NIA yesterday reiterated that it would take strong legal action against any foreign nationals who publicly advocate the invasion of Taiwan or elimination of its sovereignty.

