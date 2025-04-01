《TAIPEI TIMES》 Pro-CCP posts could draw fines: source

People are silhouetted in front of decorations featuring the Chinese flag in China in an undated photograph. Photo: AP

2025/04/01 03:00

RESPONSE: The government would investigate incidents of Taiwanese entertainers in China promoting CCP propaganda online in contravention of the law, the source said

By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwanese entertainers living in China who are found to have contravened cross-strait regulations or collaborated with the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） could be subject to fines, a source said on Sunday.

Several Taiwanese entertainers have posted on the social media platform Sina Weibo saying that Taiwan “must be returned” to China, and sharing news articles from Chinese state media.

In response, the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） has asked the Ministry of Culture to investigate whether the entertainers had contravened any laws, and asked for them to be questioned upon their return to Taiwan, an official familiar with the matter said.

To curb repeated incidents of Taiwanese entertainers endorsing the CCP and harming the Republic of China, authorities would investigate and summon those who repost Chinese state media content in support of Chinese military exercises that target Taiwan, they said.

In one such incident during China’s “Joint Sword-2024B” military exercises around Taiwan last year, musician and actress Ouyang Nana （歐陽娜娜） shared on social media a Chinese news article about the drills, writing that “Taiwan has been part of China since ancient times. There is only one China.”

Taiwanese-Canadian singer Angela Chang （張韶涵） shared online a Chinese news article, writing that “national reunification is unstoppable,” while Taiwanese actor Kevin Lin （林瑞陽） posted on social media an image of the exercises, adding: “Defend national sovereignty and maintain national unity.”

After Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi （王毅） last month referred to Taiwan as “China’s Taiwan Province,” more than 100 Taiwanese celebrities reposted the statement, saying that “Taiwan must return” to China.

Taiwanese entertainers working in China frequently aid CCP propaganda efforts, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Immigration authorities and other agencies have received numerous complaints regarding such contraventions, prompting the government to take action, they said.

“Evidence would be collected in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act （行政程序法）, and authorities would summon the entertainers to explain themselves. If they fail to appear, they might be fined directly,” they said.

Entertainers found cooperating with the CCP on political or military matters would be fined under Article 33-1 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例）. The fine would range from NT$100,000 to NT$500,000, and could be repeatedly imposed, they said.

The Ministry of the Interior would also investigate whether the artists have registered a household residency in China, they said.

“If a Taiwanese artist has obtained a Chinese ID, their Taiwanese citizenship and household registration would be revoked, preventing them from using their Taiwanese identity to assist in CCP propaganda efforts against Taiwan,” they said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法