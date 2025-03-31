為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Number of old people living alone hits record high

    A person walks with an older person in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    A person walks with an older person in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/03/31 03:00

    By Hsu Yi-ping and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    More than 600,000 elderly people live alone — a new high, the latest data from the Ministry of the Interior’s Real Estate Information Platform showed.

    In the fourth quarter of last year, the number of households composed of only people aged 65 or older surpassed 800,000 for the first time at 803,600, compared with 774,100 in the third quarter of the previous year.

    About 611,800 of these households had elderly people living alone, accounting for about 76 percent.

    The number of households with two elderly people was 174,800, or 21.75 percent, while those with three elderly people or more totaled about 17,000 units, or 2.12 percent,the data showed.

    About 23.87 percent of housing units had elderly people who had to care for another elderly person.

    As the demand for retirement homes is much greater than their supply in Taiwan, elderly people tend to live alone, real-estate expert Ho Shih-chang （何世昌） said.

    Elderly people living alone are targeted by scammers, while old houses aged 30 or older might be required to be reconstructed, he said.

    As Taiwan has become a super-aged society this year, a shortage of healthcare workers poses a greater risk than the overall labor shortage, Colliers International Taiwan’s Landlord Representation Services director Andy Huang （黃舒衛） said.

    Housing policies must address such problems by proposing realistic and feasible long-term care programs and schemes to provide life services for elderly people, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播