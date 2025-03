Star Cruises’ Star Navigator cruise ship is docked at the Port of Keelung yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Keelung City Government

2025/03/31 03:00

TOURISM INDUSTRY: Keelung eyes a cruise tourism boom as rebranded vessel the ‘Star Navigator’ begins new season with plans to dock 71 times at the port this year

By Lai Hsiao-tung / Staff reporter

The Star Navigator (探索星號), a cruise ship operated by Star Cruises (麗星郵輪), embarked on a new voyage from Keelung yesterday.

Deputy Keelung Mayor Chiu Pei-lin (邱佩琳) was invited aboard the ship to meet with cruise operators and tourism industry representatives, promoting Keelung as a key home port for domestic cruises.

Chiu said that the vessel, named SuperStar Virgo since 2008, was rebranded this year as Star Navigator.

Describing it as “an old friend with a new name,” she said the cruise liner is ready to form deeper ties with Keelung.

The Star Navigator would be a vital partner in promoting cruise tourism not only for Keelung, but also for Taiwan as a whole, she said, adding that the cruise’s procurement of large quantities of local produce and seafood would further boost the city’s agricultural and fisheries sectors.

The Port of Keelung offers unique geographical advantages, with convenient railway and highway connections to Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan, making it easy for international travelers to land at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and reach Keelung via public transportation to board cruises, Chiu said.

Keelung Mayor George Hsieh (謝國樑) said the harbor is a key hub for cruise routes in Asia.

The city government plans to continue working with Taiwan International Ports Corp (台灣港務) to promote Keelung’s cultural tourism, introduce port rate discounts and organize familiarization trips to attract more international cruise lines to call at Keelung, he said.

The city is also considering organizing large-scale events to coincide with cruise ship arrivals, inviting passengers to take part and help elevate the events’ international appeal, he added.

Deputy city government spokesman Tseng Kuan-cheng (曾冠誠) said that Keelung has renovated the East District Visitor Center, West Passenger Terminal and several pier facilities, creating a more modern, spacious and welcoming environment.

The upgrades have significantly enhanced the capacity and quality of cruise services at the port, he said.

The number of international cruise passengers at the Port of Keelung last year surpassed that of 2019, demonstrating strong growth potential in the post-COVID-19 pandemic cruise market, he added.

Taiwan International Ports Co said that Star Navigator would be home ported in Keelung from Friday last week through Nov. 14, with plans to dock 71 times.

Up to 325,000 international cruise passengers are expeted to arrive this year — surpassing last year’s record of 266,000, it said.

Taiwan International Ports president Wang Chin-jung (王錦榮) said 557 cruise voyages are expected at Taiwan’s ports this year, bringing in as many as 1 million passengers, with the Star Navigator projected to account for about 30 percent of the total.

Wang added that he hopes Star Cruises — Asia’s largest cruise operator — would deploy more vessels to ports around Taiwan, allowing residents in central, southern and eastern regions easier access to cruise experiences.

Additional reporting by Lin Chih-yi

