2025/03/29 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Thursday approved a bill mandating the US Department of State to review and update its policy guidance on Taiwan every five years due to the ever-changing geopolitical situation and growing risk of a Chinese invasion.

The Taiwan assurance implementation act was introduced by Republican US Senator John Cornyn and Democrat US Senator Chris Coons on March 3.

The US House of Representatives in 2023 overwhelmingly passed a bill of the same name, which authorized the US secretary of state to review the guidelines on exchanges with Taiwan and submit a report to the US Congress every two years.

The version proposed by Cornyn and Coons includes more detailed provisions, such as amending the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020, regularly reviewing the “Guidelines on Relations with Taiwan” and related documents, and reissuing guidance to executive branch departments and agencies.

After completing its review, the state department must submit a report to both the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs within 90 days.

“Our commitment to Taiwan must be backed by an approach that evolves with the changing realities in the Indo-Pacific,” Coons said in a statement issued earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Cornyn said the legislation would help reinstate a strong Taiwan strategy at the state department.

“The threat China poses to the stability of the Indo-Pacific, including our friend and ally Taiwan, is ever-evolving, and our diplomatic guidance must be able to keep up,” he said.

The bill must be passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives before it is signed into law by the US president.

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced a counterpart bill late last month, but the voting schedule has not yet been announced.

