    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan Navy vessel collides with Chinese fishing boat

    A Chung Ho-class tank landing ship is seen in this undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    A Chung Ho-class tank landing ship is seen in this undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    2025/03/28 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taiwanese Navy said one of its vessels collided with a Chinese fishing boat in the early hours of today in waters off central Taiwan, but no injuries were reported.

    The Chung Ho-class tank landing ship, hull number LST-232, collided with the Chinese-registered "Min Lien Yu 61756" at 12:38am about 45 nautical miles off the Port of Taichung, Taiwan's Naval Fleet Command said in a statement.

    The Taiwanese vessel sustained some unspecified damage, which did not compromise its safety, the Navy said.

    No one on either of the two boats was injured in the accident, it said.

    At the Navy's request, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration （CGA） dispatched two patrol vessels to the scene to handle the matter and collect evidence, pending an investigation, according to the statement.

    The authorities did not specify what happened afterwards with the Chinese ship and its crew.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    熱門推播