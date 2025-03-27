為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan ranked the fourth-safest nation in Numbeo report

    An image from the Numbeo Web site shows a cartographic representation of its Safety Index by Country, in which Taiwan ranked fourth. Photo: screen grab from the Numbeo Web site

    An image from the Numbeo Web site shows a cartographic representation of its Safety Index by Country, in which Taiwan ranked fourth. Photo: screen grab from the Numbeo Web site

    2025/03/27 03:00

    By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan was ranked the fourth-safest country in the world with a score of 82.9, trailing only Andorra, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in Numbeo’s Safety Index by Country report.

    Taiwan’s score improved by 0.1 points compared with last year’s mid-year report, which had Taiwan fourth with a score of 82.8.

    However, both scores were lower than in last year’s first review, when Taiwan scored 83.3, and are a long way from when Taiwan was named the second-safest country in the world in 2021, scoring 84.8.

    Taiwan ranked higher than Singapore in ninth with a score of 77.4 and Japan in 10th with 77.1, while Venezuela was considered the most dangerous country, in 147th, or last, with a score of 19.3.

    The US scored 50.8, placed 89th, while China was 15th with a score of 76, Numbeo’s Web site showed.

    Numbeo ranked the nations and territories based on the level of crime as reflected by surveys conducted by visitors to the Numbeo Web site.

    The crime index considers respondents’ answers on the general perception of crime levels, perceived safety during the day and at night, and concerns about specific crimes, such as mugging, robbery, vehicle theft, assault, harassment or discrimination, property crimes and violent crimes, the Web site says.

    Numbeo said that its statistics, which are generated from user-contributed data and perceptions, might vary from official government data.

    Numbeo’s data serve as a comparative tool to assess the relative safety of cities and countries, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播