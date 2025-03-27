《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan ranked the fourth-safest nation in Numbeo report

An image from the Numbeo Web site shows a cartographic representation of its Safety Index by Country, in which Taiwan ranked fourth. Photo: screen grab from the Numbeo Web site

2025/03/27 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan was ranked the fourth-safest country in the world with a score of 82.9, trailing only Andorra, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in Numbeo’s Safety Index by Country report.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwan’s score improved by 0.1 points compared with last year’s mid-year report, which had Taiwan fourth with a score of 82.8.

However, both scores were lower than in last year’s first review, when Taiwan scored 83.3, and are a long way from when Taiwan was named the second-safest country in the world in 2021, scoring 84.8.

Taiwan ranked higher than Singapore in ninth with a score of 77.4 and Japan in 10th with 77.1, while Venezuela was considered the most dangerous country, in 147th, or last, with a score of 19.3.

The US scored 50.8, placed 89th, while China was 15th with a score of 76, Numbeo’s Web site showed.

Numbeo ranked the nations and territories based on the level of crime as reflected by surveys conducted by visitors to the Numbeo Web site.

The crime index considers respondents’ answers on the general perception of crime levels, perceived safety during the day and at night, and concerns about specific crimes, such as mugging, robbery, vehicle theft, assault, harassment or discrimination, property crimes and violent crimes, the Web site says.

Numbeo said that its statistics, which are generated from user-contributed data and perceptions, might vary from official government data.

Numbeo’s data serve as a comparative tool to assess the relative safety of cities and countries, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法