《TAIPEI TIMES》MAC criticizes China over sentencing of Fucha

2025/03/27 03:00

GUSA CHIEF EDITOR: A TAO spokesman accused the Democratic Progressive Party of bringing up the case in an attempt to slander and discredit China’s judicial system

By Chen Yu-fu and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The sentencing yesterday of Li Yanhe （李延賀） in China underlines China’s autocratic rule and the dangers Taiwanese who travel there face, the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） said in a statement following an announcement by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office （TAO） that the Taiwan-based publisher had been sentenced to three years in prison for “inciting secession.”

The MAC said that it has been monitoring Li’s situation since he was arrested in 2023, but refrained from making public comments out of respect for his family.

Li, who is also known by his pen name Fucha （富察）, is editor-in-chief of Taiwan-based Gusa Press （八旗文化）.

Chinese authorities gave no information to Taipei or Li’s family about the allegations he faced, evidence for the supposed offense or the status of the legal proceedings against him, the council said.

The TAO claimed that there was a public trial, yet the outside world heard nothing about it until Monday last week, the MAC said.

China did not announce Li’s verdict and sentence until yesterday and only begrudgingly, the MAC said.

Beijing internally celebrated Li’s case as an example that would have a chilling effect on dissidents, it said, adding that Chinese protests that its judiciary was being slandered by Taiwan have no justification.

Li was sentenced to three years in prison, fined 50,000 yuan （US$6,890） in personal assets and deprived of his political rights for one year for “inciting secession” in China, TAO spokesman Chen Binhua （陳斌華） said earlier yesterday.

The Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court announced the verdict on Monday last week, Chen said.

The trial was conducted lawfully, and in an open and fair manner, he said, adding that the verdict has since taken legal effect.

The defendant reportedly admitted guilt and would appeal within the statutory appeal period, he said, adding that the defendant and his family have been clearly informed about the sentence.

During the execution of the sentence, authorities would ensure that the rights of the defendant and his family are protected in accordance with the law, Chen said.

As a spokesman, he is unwilling to disclose further details, he said.

Chen also accused the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） of repeatedly bringing up the case in an attempt to slander and discredit China’s judicial system.

Li was born in China’s Liaoning Province. He obtained Taiwanese citizenship after living in the nation for many years.

He returned to Shanghai in March 2023 to cancel his household registration, but was arrested, most likely because Gusa Press has published books that are critical of China’s government.

In April 2023, Beijing confirmed that Li had been detained “on suspicion of engaging in activities endangering national security.”

Since then, China has never publicly announced the progress of Li’s trial, apart from saying last week that he had been convicted in a “public sentencing.”

Gusa Press said in a statement that the staff of the publishing house were “saddened” by Li’s imprisonment, but would wait for the return of their chief editor.

In addition, the TAO announced a new reporting portal for people to inform authorities about “malicious acts” by Taiwanese independence “thugs and accomplices.”

The home page of the TAO’s Web site features a floating pop-up box for a “reporting special column,” which leads to another page with an e-mail address for “victims of persecution” to contact.

Chen accused the DPP of “fabricating charges to suppress different opinions on the island, shutting down freedom of speech ... and suppressing” advocates for developing relations with China.

The reporting portal comes after Taiwan revoked the residency permit of a Chinese influencer who had advocated unification by military means and ordered her to leave Taiwan by Tuesday.

Additional reporting by CNA and Reuters

