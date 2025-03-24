《TAIPEI TIMES》 Art from Taiwan shown in Bangkok transport network

The arched footbridge in Taitung County’s Sansiantai photographed by Kankavee Karnjanadecha is displayed on the Bangkok Mass Transit System on Saturday. Photo: CNA

2025/03/24 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Travelers on the Bangkok Mass Transit System （BTS Skytrain） or MRT network might be pleasantly surprised to encounter vibrant abstract illustrations and striking photographs of Taiwan.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The drawings were created by Thai illustrator Parinya Sirisinsuk, better known by his pen name “Benzilla,” while the photographs were taken by Kankavee Karnjanadecha.

The Tourism Administration last month said that the artwork would be displayed in stations and carriages between last month and July.

The exhibition aims to promote southern Taiwan as a travel destination for Thai tourists.

The photos and artwork on display are drawn from the experiences of Benzilla and Karnjanadecha during their travels to Taiwan.

Karnjanadecha’s photographs center on the theme of “Taiwan’s four seasons” in the southern parts of the country.

In an interview with the Central News Agency, the photographer said he especially liked Taiwan’s museums and appreciated how the country supports artists.

He said his favorite photographs were of temples lit up at night, adding that he also tried his hand at capturing more scenic shots at the behest of the Tourism Administration.

He also praised Kaohsiung’s art scene and said he would like to return to the city.

Benzilla depicted Taiwan through a narrative from the perspective of an “alien” visitor, with his illustrations showing the character being introduced to food and drinks such as bubble tea and popular sights, including landmarks such as Taipei 101.

Benzilla said he visited Taiwan three times last year, adding that he enjoyed Taiwan’s mix of traditional and street art.

He said a highlight of his experience was being approached by curious kids while creating a graffiti mural in Taipei’s Ximending （西門町）.

In addition to promoting Taiwan through Bangkok’s public transportation network, the Tourism Administration said that it had invited the Thailand branch of National Geographic to Taiwan between Feb. 24 and 29 to film a special program, which is set to air in Thailand on April 6.

The administration said that Thai tourists tend to visit Taiwan to see cherry blossoms, relax in hot springs and ride the Alishan Forest Railway.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法