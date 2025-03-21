《TAIPEI TIMES》 Chunghwa Post to turn focus to logistics

A Chunghwa Post branch in Taipei is pictured yesterday. Photo: Lin Chih-yi, Taipei Times

2025/03/21 03:00

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned Chunghwa Post is to transform into a logistics-centered business to stem financial losses, company chairman Wang Kwo-tsai （王國材） said yesterday.

The transition is inevitable as the company fights a global decline in postal services, he said at an event marking the firm’s 129th anniversary.

The company’s income would primarily come from logistics, while mail delivery would be the secondary source, Wang said.

Postal workers are this year to begin delivering packages directly to the doors of recipients, as part of Chunghwa Post’s new corporate mission, he said.

Chunghwa Post expects to complete the construction of the A7 logistics zone in New Taipei City’s Linkou District （林口） by the end of the year, Wang said.

The company has begun searching for contractors to provide state-of-the-art technology for the planned postal processing facility, he said, adding that the facility would have automated sorting and improved storing efficiency to make Chunghwa Post a competitive player in the logistics sector.

The company’s priority this year is to roll out a door-to-door delivery for corporate and individual clients, and a digital platform for corporate clients that need to transport bulk or urgent materials, Wang said.

The latter would be available to big businesses, online-based vendors and small farmers, he added.

This year, the company also aims to create an algorithmic delivery system for the delivery of vendors’ and farmers’ merchandise or products, and to open 100 pick-up locations that are open 24 hours, Wang said.

Chunghwa Post would establish a shopping platform for vendors and customers, and introduce new services for small farmers, such as expediting gift deliveries, he added.

Apps and Web sites for digital or credit card payments, and mail insurance are being developed, he said, adding that the company plans to link those to government services.

The company must be more efficient in utilizing its funds by including mailing risk management, lowering mail insurance values and joining the government’s tech innovation projects, Wang said.

Chunghwa Post must gather the courage and resolve to overcome the challenges ahead, he added.

